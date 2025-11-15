Falcon Report

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 11

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are set to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 11 action. See below for how you can tune in.

Garrett Chapman

The Falcons will look to avenge their early-season loss to the Panthers
/ Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off their own version of a second season in Week 11. After losing four straight games and sitting at 3-6 entering this matchup, every win feels a little bit like a playoff game. 

“We gotta start winning some games,” Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney said after Sunday’s loss to the Colts. “Rah [Raheem Morris] said it, we’re in a playoff atmosphere now. There’s no losing. We gotta figure something out and then let the chips fall where they fall.”

That has to start on Sunday with the Carolina Panthers, a team that the Falcons have already seen this season. In Week 3, their division rival smashed them, 30-0, in Charlotte. In Week 11, the Falcons will be looking to return the favor. 

According to the NFL’s NextGenStats, the Falcons hold a 9% chance of reaching the postseason as of the end of Week 10. If they win, it could go as high as 13%. If they lose, it drops to 3%.

See below for how you can tune in for this critical Week 11 game. 

Falcons vs. Panthers: Stats to Know

  • Falcons Offense: 18.7 PPG (27th), 330.8 YPG (16th), 211.4 Passing YPG (16th), 119.3 Rushing YPG (15th), 25th in EPA/play
  • Falcons Defense: 23.2 PPG Allowed (16th), 308.8 YPG Allowed (10th), 162.3 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 146.4 Rushing YPG Allowed (29th), 19th in EPA/play Allowed
  • Panthers Offense: 17.7 PPG (28th), 197.1 YPG (27th), 164.0 Passing YPG (30th), 133.1 Rushing YPG (8th), 26th in EPA/play
  • Panthers Defense: 22.2 PPG Allowed (12th), 323.7 YPG Allowed (16th), 211.8 Passing YPG Allowed (15th), 111.9 Rushing YPG Allowed (17th), 23rd in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Panthers: Odds, Spread, Total

Spread 

  • Panthers +3.5 (-110) 
  • Falcons -3.5 (-110) 

Moneyline 

  • Panthers +165 
  • Falcons -200

Total 

  • OVER/UNDER 42.5 (-110) 

Falcons vs. Panthers: How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
  • Game Time: 1:00 pm ET 
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch (TV): FOX
  • Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst)
  • How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
  • Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
  • Panthers Record: 5-5
  • Falcons Record: 3-6

Falcons vs. Panthers: Injury Report

Panthers Injury Report 

  • S Lathan Ransom (hand) – OUT
  • LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report 

  • WR Drake London (illness) – QUES
  • DL Zach Harrison (knee) – QUES
  • TE Feleipe Franks (foot) – QUES
  • CB Mike Hughes (neck) – QUES 
  • WR Jamal Agnew (foot) – QUES
  • DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique) – QUES
  • G Chris Lindstrom (foot) – QUES
  • CB Dee Alford (concussion) – OUT
  • ILB Josh Woods (hamstring) – OUT
  • ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder) – OUT
  • Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) – OUT
  • G Matthew Bergeron (ankle) – OUT

Garrett Chapman
GARRETT CHAPMAN

Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.

