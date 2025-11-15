Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 11
ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off their own version of a second season in Week 11. After losing four straight games and sitting at 3-6 entering this matchup, every win feels a little bit like a playoff game.
“We gotta start winning some games,” Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney said after Sunday’s loss to the Colts. “Rah [Raheem Morris] said it, we’re in a playoff atmosphere now. There’s no losing. We gotta figure something out and then let the chips fall where they fall.”
That has to start on Sunday with the Carolina Panthers, a team that the Falcons have already seen this season. In Week 3, their division rival smashed them, 30-0, in Charlotte. In Week 11, the Falcons will be looking to return the favor.
According to the NFL’s NextGenStats, the Falcons hold a 9% chance of reaching the postseason as of the end of Week 10. If they win, it could go as high as 13%. If they lose, it drops to 3%.
See below for how you can tune in for this critical Week 11 game.
Falcons vs. Panthers: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 18.7 PPG (27th), 330.8 YPG (16th), 211.4 Passing YPG (16th), 119.3 Rushing YPG (15th), 25th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 23.2 PPG Allowed (16th), 308.8 YPG Allowed (10th), 162.3 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 146.4 Rushing YPG Allowed (29th), 19th in EPA/play Allowed
- Panthers Offense: 17.7 PPG (28th), 197.1 YPG (27th), 164.0 Passing YPG (30th), 133.1 Rushing YPG (8th), 26th in EPA/play
- Panthers Defense: 22.2 PPG Allowed (12th), 323.7 YPG Allowed (16th), 211.8 Passing YPG Allowed (15th), 111.9 Rushing YPG Allowed (17th), 23rd in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Panthers: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Panthers +3.5 (-110)
- Falcons -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +165
- Falcons -200
Total
- OVER/UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Panthers: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Panthers Record: 5-5
- Falcons Record: 3-6
Falcons vs. Panthers: Injury Report
Panthers Injury Report
- S Lathan Ransom (hand) – OUT
- LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- WR Drake London (illness) – QUES
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – QUES
- TE Feleipe Franks (foot) – QUES
- CB Mike Hughes (neck) – QUES
- WR Jamal Agnew (foot) – QUES
- DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique) – QUES
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot) – QUES
- CB Dee Alford (concussion) – OUT
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring) – OUT
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder) – OUT
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) – OUT
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle) – OUT