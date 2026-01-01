Key Falcons Starter Lands on Wednesday Injury Report

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are back on the practice field for the second-to-last time for this season. After a simulated injury report on Wednesday, the Falcons now have a better idea of what their Week 18 health status could be for their home finale against the New Orleans Saints.

The big new addition to the injury report is wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is now on the injury report with a knee injury and listed as a limited participant.

It is unclear where this injury was picked up, but the wideout has been a consistent presence on this report this season. In Week 17, Mooney caught two passes for 35 yards, but he will look to follow up on his tremendous Week 12 performance versus the Saints – three catches, 74 yards, and his only touchdown of the season.

Aside from Mooney, the Thursday report is very similar to the simulated one that was sent on Wednesday.

With the team on a short week, head coach Raheem Morris was able to provide some definitive outlooks for a few players.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Both defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus and cornerback Mike Hughes, who were non-participants in practice on Thursday, will miss Week 18 and end their seasons.

Hughes, has also been added to the injured reserve, per the Falcons.

Hughes picked up his ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 and has missed every game since. He is under contract through the next two seasons. For Dorlus, the Falcons likely got the best-case news

“We dodged a big-time bullet,” Morris said Wednesday. “We feel pretty good about the injury. [He’s] going to miss a couple of weeks, so obviously he'll miss this game [in Week 18], but we do feel fairly good about what happened, as opposed to what everybody thought.”

In a corresponding move, the team has signed Khalid Kareem to the active roster and punter Trenton Gill to the practice squad.

The other DNP was cornerback Clark Phillips III, a player who was just recently designated to return from the injured reserve. Barring any late progress, it is unlikely that Phillips will make his second appearance for the Falcons this season on Sunday after he missed his second-straight practice.

Defensive lineman Sam Roberts and safety DeMarcco Hellams, who were also designated to return from the injured reserve, were both limited alongside wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. London and Pitts have both been on and off the injury report, and should be considered unlikely to miss any action.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Darnell Mooney (knee)

WR Drake London (knee)

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee)

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE