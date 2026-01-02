Falcons vs. Saints Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 18

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for their season finale in Week 18, with the New Orleans Saints coming to town. Neither team will be playing beyond this weekend, but there are still plenty of implications for the division race and future scheduling.

On top of that, the Falcons have several records that they can chase down this Sunday, with Bijan Robinson 255 yards away from eclipsing the NFL record for scrimmage yards in a season, while the pass rush is three sacks away from the franchise record (55).

On top of that, the Falcons can finish their otherwise disappointing season having won four games in a row for the first time since 2019, and beating the Saints is always a welcome idea. The bitter foes have had one of the NFL's undersung rivalries, and the Falcons lead the all-time series 57-56.

They won the first matchup 24-10, but they have not swept the season series since 2016. Sunday will provide them with that opportunity.

Can the Falcons find a way to continue their winning ways against the Saints on Sunday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 18 game.

Falcons vs. Saints: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense : 20.9 PPG (24th), 340.8 YPG (13th), 210.3 Passing YPG (19th), 130.6 Rushing YPG (5th), 22nd in EPA/play

: 20.9 PPG (24th), 340.8 YPG (13th), 210.3 Passing YPG (19th), 130.6 Rushing YPG (5th), 22nd in EPA/play Falcons Defense: 24.0 PPG Allowed (13th), 325.8 YPG Allowed (14th), 198.4 Passing YPG Allowed (11th), 127.4 Rushing YPG Allowed (26th), 18th in EPA/play Allowed

Saints Offense : 18.1 PPG (29th), 311.9 YPG (23rd), 218.5 Passing YPG (17th), 93.4 Rushing YPG (30th), 27th in EPA/play

: 18.1 PPG (29th), 311.9 YPG (23rd), 218.5 Passing YPG (17th), 93.4 Rushing YPG (30th), 27th in EPA/play Saints Defense: 22.8 PPG Allowed (17th), 305.5 YPG Allowed (9th), 180.4 Passing YPG Allowed (5th), 125.1 Rushing YPG Allowed (23rd), 11th in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Saints: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Spread

Saints +3.5 (-115)

Falcons -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Saints +145

Falcons -175

Total

OVER/UNDER 44.0 (-115/-105)

Falcons vs. Saints: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch (Stream): FOX

Announcers: ​​Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Saints Record: 6-10

Falcons Record: 7-9

Falcons vs. Saints: Injury Report

Saints Injury Report

G Dillon Radunz (knee) – QUES

QB Spencer Rattler (finger) – QUES

LB Demario Davis (calf) – QUES

DL Nathan Shepherd (ankle/knee) – OUT

WR Chris Olave (illness) – OUT

RB Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) – OUT

DL Bryan Bresee (knee) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

WR Drake London (knee) – QUES

WR Darnell Mooney (knee) – QUES

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee) – QUES

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) – QUES

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) – QUES