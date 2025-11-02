Falcons vs. Patriots Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 9
FOXBOROUGH, MA – The Atlanta Falcons are back on the road in Week 9, looking to avoid a three-game losing streak that would derail their season. Facing them on Sunday is a red-hot New England Patriots team that has won its last five games.
After a disastrous 24-point loss to a woeful Miami Dolphins team in Week 8, the Falcons’ offense was put under a lot of heat. Head coach Raheem Morris backed his scrutinized offensive coordinator, blaming their offensive issues on execution above anything else.
“We’ve got to get our running game going,” Morris said Monday. “That really is our lifeline of everything that we do, whether it be running the ball, passing the ball, whatever the case may be. That's really our lifeline. When we get that going, we're a really good offense. When we don't get that going, we look like we did [Sunday].”
He challenged the offensive line, specifically, to carry this offense in the season’s second-half. The Falcons’ head coach knows that without them, this offense will be unable to find any success.
On top of that, they have to get their skill players going, and do so quickly.
“We've just got to get all of us going on the same page at the same time and be ready to play the right way,” Morris said. “This offense is fun when they get going. You get these guys going. You get Bijan [Robinson] going. You get Drake [London] going. You get Kyle [Pitts] going. You get all these guys, [Darnell] Mooney in particular, some of those guys coming back. Offensive line, come off the ball a little. Those are the things you want, and we'll get those things going pretty quickly here.”
Sunday will prove to be a difficult test for the Falcons. Lose this, and any hope of playing postseason football may soon be lost along with it.
See below for how you can tune in for this critical Week 9 game.
Falcons vs. Patriots: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 17.1 PPG (28th), 342.7 YPG (14th), 219.4 Passing YPG (13th), 123.3 Rushing YPG (11th), 25th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 22.0 PPG Allowed (13th), 275.6 YPG Allowed (2nd), 149.1 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 126.4 Rushing YPG Allowed (22nd), 17th in EPA/play Allowed
- Patriots Offense: 26.6 PPG (8th), 353.1 YPG (10th), 240.5 Passing YPG (9th), 112.6 Rushing YPG (18th), 7th in EPA/play
- Patriots Defense: 18.3 PPG Allowed (4th), 300.4 YPG Allowed (9th), 224.4 Passing YPG Allowed (19th), 76.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (2nd), 8th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Patriots: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Patriots +5.5 (-110)
- Falcons -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots -250
- Falcons +200
Total
- OVER/UNDER 45.0 (-110)
Falcons vs. Patriots: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, MA
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Patriots Record: 6-2
- Falcons Record: 3-4
Falcons vs. Patriots: Injury Report
Patriots Injury Report
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- S Jessie Bates III (knee) – QUESTIONABLE
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – QUESTIONABLE
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) – QUESTIONABLE
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – OUT
- WR Casey Washington (back) – OUT
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – OUT
- OT Storm Norton (foot) – OUT