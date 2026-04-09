Five Draft Targets For Falcons After Shocking Kaleb McGary Retirement

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons and their offensive line depth were dealt a stunning blow on Wednesday afternoon with Kaleb McGary’s retirement announcement. Their longtime offensive tackle had locked down the right side of their offensive line for the last six years, but has been working to return from a leg injury that cost him a seventh in 2025.

They moved quickly, signing former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor on Wednesday afternoon. Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, and Michael Jerrell are on the roster behind Taylor, but they are still add-candidates for the rest of this offseason.

Ian Cunningham and the Falcons’ front office have already been active in looking into offensive tackles during this draft cycle, and that may hit an overdrive after this announcement. They may also look to add in free agency.

After this sudden announcement, Falcons OnSI took a look at the options they may have at their disposal this offseason in the draft.

Offensive Tackle Draft Prospects for the Falcons

Without a pick in the draft until No. 48 overall, the Falcons will miss out on the premier talent that the 2026 class has to offer. They should still have several solid options in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft, and this would be their likely path, should they choose to add talent.

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor was a 2.5-year starter for Arizona State, and he runs the gap scheme that the Falcons will be installing this summer under new offensive line coach Bill Callahan. He is still very raw, having just started playing the game in 2021 after immigrating from Nigeria. Iheanachor did not allow a sack last season and was a standout during the Senior Bowl.

He is still refining his ability, but has the ideal build and athleticism to be an every-week starter. Iheanachor could be due for a redshirt season in the NFL. That would allow the Falcons to deploy Taylor as the starter and bring him along as the future guy.

Blake Miller, Clemson

Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Miller could be a strong option for the Falcons in the second round (should they be fortunate enough to see him drop to them). He exclusively played at right tackle at Clemson and is a tough player with good size (6-foot-6, 317 pounds).

Scouts rave about his football IQ and physical traits, with many thinking he could be a day-one starter. He balanced between gap and zone schemes for Garrett Riley at Clemson.

Markel Bell, Miami

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bell is a towering offensive tackle, standing at 6-foot-9 and just under 350 pounds. He has rare arm length and a body that makes pass rushers disappear. His size is what stands out, but he also offers some athletic upside and is still thought to be an ascending player, despite not allowing a sack over 1,034 snaps last season.

That size is not all positive, and he will struggle with leverage in the NFL, but he is a high-ceiling prospect for the Falcons.

Travis Burke, Memphis

Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Burke is a mid-round developmental tackle who has been in regular contact with the Falcons during this cycle. He met with them during the Combine and came to Flowery Branch for a Top-30 visit. The tackle has outstanding size at 6-foot-9, 325 pounds, but turned some heads as an All-AAC starter for Memphis last season.

At his size, leverage will be an issue, but he uses his length effectively.

Alan Herron, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Alan Herron | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Herron was a four-year starter in college (43 starts at right tackle and three at left tackle), splitting time between Shorter University (2022-23) and Maryland (2024-25). 24 of those starts came with the Terps, and he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025.

The offensive tackle is considered a late-round developmental player, but he has a good frame and solid consistency.