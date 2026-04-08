Falcons' Kaleb McGary Makes Surprise Announcement on NFL Future

The Atlanta Falcons suddenly have a big need at offensive tackle. Falcons veteran right tackle Kaleb McGary announce Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL.

The veteran revealed his retirement plans through NFL agent Collin Roberts, who posted the news on X. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported on X that McGary planned to retire.

Congrats to Kaleb McGary on his retirement and an amazing career. pic.twitter.com/Nb9M3Fmlw0 — Collin Roberts (@collinbroberts) April 8, 2026

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary is retiring, per his agent @collinbroberts.



McGary, a former first-round pick, played six seasons with Atlanta before suffering a serious leg injury in August. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2026

McGary is hangin up his cleats after suffering a season-ending knee injury at the end of August 2025. The ailment came weeks after the right tackle signed a 2-year, $30 million extension.

McGary missed the entire 2025 campaign because of the injury.

Falcons Right Tackle Kaleb McGary Announces NFL Retirement

The Falcons drafted McGary at No. 31 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The team moved back into the first round to select the right tackle after it took guard Chris Lindstrom early in the 2019 first round.

Over his first six seasons before the knee injury, McGary started 92 contests. He sometimes struggled in pass protection but after a couple years of developing, he became a reliable run blocker.

McGary started all 16 of his games during his final season on the field in 2024.

In addition to McGary, the Falcons also lost depth offensive tackle Storm Norton to injury for all of 2025. In their absences, the team started Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle.

With McGary set to return in 2026, Wilkinson left to sign a free agency contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The good news for the Falcons, though, is Norton should be back healthy.

Norton will likely sit atop the team's default right tackle depth chart entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Why Right Tackle Becomes a Major Need for Falcons Without McGary

Losing a starter to retirement in April is always going to be a problem for a club. All the free agents who could replace the loss are already signed with new teams.

But losing their projected starting right tackle is a bigger deal for the Falcons than probably every other team in the league. That's because Atlanta has two left-handed quarterbacks -- Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

With the southpaws behind center, right tackle is the offensive line's blindside.

Norton could be an adequate replacement as he's been in the past. But there will be more pressure on the veteran to holdup in pass protection.

The Falcons could turn to the 2026 draft class to fill McGary's hole. The class appears to have more right tackle options than left.

But Atlanta doesn't possess a first-round pick because of the trade up for James Pearce Jr. last April.

In addition to Norton, the Falcons have Michael Jerrell and Jack Nelson on their offensive tackle depth chart this offseason. Once again, Jake Matthews is projected to start at left tackle.