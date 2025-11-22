Former Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Strikes it Rich with LA Rams
The Atlanta Falcons struggled on defense in 2024 in the scheme of first-time defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who prioritized containment over making plays.
It created a lot of space and was tailored towards faster linebackers like Troy Andersen, who won NFC Defensive Player of the Week when we last saw him healthy (Week 4 of 2024 vs. New Orleans).
Lake's scheme exposed the physical shortcomings of throwback, attack the line of scrimmage linebackers like JD Bertrand and former undrafted free agent Nate Landman.
So it was no surprise when Lake was fired at the end of last year, and the Falcons didn't show a lot of interest in re-signing Landman, who was also coming off a shoulder injury. They signed Divine Deablo in free agency, and he was one of the league's best free agent signings when he broke his arm in the first series against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.
If Deablo wasn't the top free agent linebacker at the time, Landman was. Landman didn't have a lot of interest from other teams in free agency and was forced to sign a one-year deal with the LA Rams for the veteran minimum and only $50,000 of guaranteed money.
In essence, he was on a week-to-week deal.
He made the most of his opportunity. Through 10 weeks, he started nine for the Falcons last year, Landman has 91 tackles, career highs in passes defended (4) and forced fumbles (4), and he has 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss after registering zero in both categories in 2024 under Lake.
The Rams rewarded Landman with a three-year extension worth $22.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport. On average, Landman is making more than Falcons' linebackers Kaden Elliss (3 years, $21.5 million) and Deablo (2 years, $14 million).
Landman is having his best season, according to PFF. His 74.1 grade is better than the 72.0 he posted in 2023 under then defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. His tackling grade has improved to 74.9 after a woeful 60.1 last season when left in acres of space by Lake.
The Falcons have big questions at linebacker next season. Elliss is arguably the team's defensive MVP, but he's scheduled to be a free agent. Andersen hasn't played a meaningful snap since Week 4 of 2024, and he's also a free agent after this season. Deablo and Bertrand are the only inside linebackers under contract in 2026 who have taken a snap in the NFL.
Coaching matters. Systems matter. Landman found with the Rams what he was missing in Atlanta, and the Rams rewarded him with financial security.