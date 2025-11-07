Former Atlanta Falcons Player Arrested per Report
LOS ANGELES, CA – Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderseon has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence at a home in San Fernando Valley in Los Angles.
NBC News 4 was the first outlet to report this news.
Police reported to the home around 11 a.m., and police officers determined that the former running back was involved in some kind of “verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation.”
According to their report, Anderson allegedly strangled the victim. Paradmedics were called to the scene, but the victim declined treatment. He was subsequently arrested and released from custody on a $50,000 bond.
Anderson played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Falcons, where he rushed for 5,336 yards and 34 touchdowns over 88 games. The Falcons drafted him in the seventh round of the 1994 NFL Draft and he retired in 2001 after he sustained a knee injury that ended his career.
His career hit a peak in 1998 when the Falcons went 14-2 and played in the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Anderson had an outstanding season that year. He ran for 1,846 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 27 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns. The running back led the NFL in touches that season with 437.
For his performance, he was named to the only Pro-Bowl and All-Pro team that season. He also finished third in the Most Valuable Player voting, and fourth in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.
The running back was electric on the field, but most famous for what he did when he reached the end zone. Anderson coined the “dirty bird” dance that has since been associated with the Falcons.
Anderson is a native of the Los Angeles area. He graduated from El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills before going to play college football at both Moorpark College and Utah.