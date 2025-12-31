Former Falcon Desmond Ridder Finds New Two Team With Chance to Start

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has found a new home in the NFL, with a chance to play a significant role in Week 18. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the former Falcon has signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Veteran QB Desmond Ridder is signing to the Packers practice squad, per source.



With Jordan Love and Malik Willis dealing with injuries and Green Bay locked into the No. 7 seed, Ridder could be elevated for Sunday’s game vs. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/C8OfqnAKPS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2025

With both Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) dealing with injuries heading into their season finale in Week 18, Ridder could be elevated for their matchup with Minnesota on Sunday. Ridder had previously been a member of the Vikings’ practice squad (released on December 2nd) and their active roster (released on October 4th).

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The Packers are locked into the NFC’s No. 7 seed, so their matchup with the Vikings will have no bearing on their playoff outlook. As a result, they may opt to let both Love and Willis rest ahead of their first-round playoff matchup against either the Chicago Bears or Philadelphia Eagles.

After Willis was injured in Week 17, current practice squad player Clayton Tune was the only quarterback left on the roster. He came into the game and completed one of his four passes for eight yards, but also threw an interception and took a sack. For his career, Tune has completed 15-of-27 (58.7%) of his passes for 78 yards and three interceptions over 14 games.

Ridder has bounced around the NFL this season, but he will come in and compete with Tune for the chance to play on Sunday. He has not appeared in any games this season, and made one start last season for the Las Vegas Raiders – ironically, against the Falcons. If Ridder beats out Tune, he could be making just his second start since the Falcons parted ways with him ahead of the 2024 season.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

The former third-round pick played for two years in Atlanta, but was designated as the full-time starter ahead of the 2023 season. Ridder completed 249-of-388 passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 13 starts. He also lost seven fumbles and was benched twice that season.

Ridder’s final season with the Falcons coincided with the final year of Arthur Smith, but he was 8-9 as a starter over two seasons in Atlanta.