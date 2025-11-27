Former Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Finds Ironic New Home

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022NFL Draft and anointed him starter headed into the 2023 season.

It was an ill-fated decision that likely cost then-head coach Arthur Smith his job after a third consecutive 7-10 season. Smith benched Ridder twice before ultimately being fired after being blown out by the New Orleans Saints to close out the season.

The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins in the spring of 2024 and traded Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals that same week.

Ridder has had trouble holding down a job since being traded to the Cardinals, but he's been picked up today by Cousins' old team -- the Minnesota Vikings according to multiple reports.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

"With JJ McCarthy in the NFL's concussion protocol, the Vikings have signed Desmond Ridder to the practice squad," Ian Rapoport reported on X.

The irony that Ridder is headed to the Vikings can't be lost on Falcons fans. Ridder was designated the starter by Smith, failed, and was shipped away. Cousins was the starter for the Vikings that same year, but left for Atlanta when Minnesota made it clear they wanted to select his successor in the upcoming draft.

The Falcons were willing to guarantee a second year to Cousins in free agency. That, coupled with the Vikings' plans to eventually draft McCarthy, tipped the scales in the balance of the Falcons. Six weeks after giving Cousins $100 million across two seasons, they drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, and the Vikings nabbed McCarthy at No. 10.

About the only move that has seemed to work at quarterback for the two franchises that seem cosmically connected at quarterback the last two years is the Vikings' signing Sam Darnold as a veteran bridge to McCarthy. Darnold played well for the Vikings last season and earned another payday with the Seattle Seahawks.

McCarthy missed all of last season with an injury and has battled ineffectiveness and injuries in 2025. Penix was having an up-and-down first season before being lost to a knee injury two weeks ago.

Cousins is still in Atlanta, and Ridder is now in Minnesota.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings hope their young quarterbacks can get healthy and live up to their draft billing in 2026. They're tired of being on the quarterback carousel.