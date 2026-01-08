Former Falcons Head Coach Generating Interest For New Job

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is reportedly in the mix to be the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN ’s Adam Schefter .

Smith spent a decade with the Titans between 2011 and 2020, including the last two as its offensive coordinator. He led those two units to a No. 12 and No. 2 finish in terms of total yards, while finishing No. 10 and No. 4 in scoring while calling plays. Smith became particularly known for his ability to run the ball, featuring units that finished third and second in yards.

After the success Smith had in the Music City, he landed a job with the Falcons in Atlanta. Those years were plagued by inconsistency at the quarterback position, but he did feature a pair of top-end rushing attacks in 2022 and 2023.

He ended his career in Atlanta after three seasons with a final record of 21-30, and three-straight seasons with a 7-10 record. After being fired in Atlanta, Smith transitioned to the role of offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

The Steelers are preparing to host the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Due to NFL policy, assistant coaches on playoff teams are prohibited from interviewing for vacancies until three days after a team’s season concludes.

According to ESPN ’s Brooke Pryor , Smith said the opening is not his primary concern at this point.

“That's not something I'm going to focus on,” Smith said on Thursday afternoon. The only thing that matters is my current job. I tell people, live in the present, and don't worry about the future.”

As his units often have, Smith leaned on the rushing attack in 2024. They ranked 11th in the League in rush offense (127.4 yards/game) and logged the fourth-most rushing attempts in the NFL.

In 2025, Smith was able to turn the keys over to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The results have been a bit mixed, as they rank No. 25 in total offense, No. 15 in scoring, and No. 16 in expected points added (EPA) per play. His rushing offense also dropped to No. 26 in the NFL.

Despite that fact, the Steelers won their first AFC North title since 2020, and now Smith is generating some interest with his former team.