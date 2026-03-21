The Atlanta Falcons have added several new faces to their roster for the 2026 season. The new-look franchise is just two weeks into this new era, and there are still several moves to be made over the next several weeks and months.

The Falcons have been working to find value with several low-risk signings.

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“We really went into this free agency looking to elevate our floor. We added depth pieces, but also players who have starting experience that can start [for the Falcons], and have shown that they’re able to start in this league.”

On offense, they added a pair of wide receivers, a quarterback, and a tight end who could end up playing important roles for them this season. Defensively, several more rotational players were brought into the fold, with seven new players coming to Atlanta (and another coming back). They also made some special teams additions, with the Falcons adding both a new kicker and punter over the last week.

The Falcons will have about $12.6 million in effective cap space, but they still need to be able to afford their rookie class (~$6.2 million barring any trades) and any additional camp signings this summer. So, the potential for additional spending is going to be limited.

However, there are still some pending needs for the Falcons that need to be addressed in free agency. If they opted to make some low-budget signings, the following players could be good options.

Four Low-Cost Free Agents the Atlanta Falcons Could Still Sign

RB Nick Chubb, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Falcons still need to replace Tyler Allgeier, and there are a bunch of depth running backs on the free agent market right now. One is former Kevin Stefanski player and Georgia native Nick Chubb. While with the Browns, the back finished his tenure ranked third in franchise history in rushing yards (6,843).

But after struggling with some persistent knee injuries in Cleveland, Chubb signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Texans. He had a solid year, rushing for 506 yards (4.15 yards per carry) and three touchdowns over 15 games. As a depth player, the 30-year-old could still have a bit more in the tank for the Falcons on an affordable deal.

RB Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A former fourth-round pick, White could be another solid depth back for the Falcons. He filled a similar role for the Raiders as Allgeier did for the Falcons. He is a powerful back, but injuries have hampered his collegiate and NFL career. His time as a starter has been limited (nine career starts), but he showed some upside when he got the opportunity. In 2023, he started the final four games of the season and accounted for 397 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown.

White also returned kicks for the Raiders last season, and he averaged 26.7 yards per return on 11 attempts. That is still a need for the Falcons.

RB Alexander Mattison, Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Alexander Mattison has bounced around the NFL over the last handful of years, but he was forced to miss the entire 2025 season due to a neck injury that he suffered in camp. He missed the entire season, but is still just 27. His last healthy season in 2024 saw him rush for 420 yards (3.18 yards per carry) and four touchdowns behind a woeful Raiders offensive line. While a member of the Vikings, the back ran for a much better 4.1 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns over five years.

If he is healthy, Mattison could be a good depth player to provide a punch behind Bijan.

Quarterback Easton Stick, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While he did not see game action in 2025, the backup did provide serviceable work during the preseason. Stick’s best sample size came with the Chargers in 2023, where he played in five games (starting four), where he completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He is familiar with the organization and a serviceable option, depending on what the Falcons are looking for. Stick’s AAV of $1.17 million is more than reasonable for a backup quarterback.

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