Hits Keep Coming For Atlanta Falcons With Drake London Injury Update
ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Falcons extended their losing streak to five games after blowing a double-digit second-half lead. But the 30-27 overtime loss will likely be an afterthought after the most recent injury to emerge.
Wide receiver Drake London was hurt late in the game with what was described as a knee injury. He was declared out soon after he left the game.
According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the injury is “not thought to be overly serious, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss, if any.”
That MRI revealed something much worse than initially thought, according to fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport. According to his Monday morning tweet, London “suffered a PCL sprain and is out this week and potentially more.”
The injury coincides with the announcement that Michael Penix Jr.’s knee injury could end his season – a brutal morning for Falcons fans.
London was the team’s leading receiver in Week 11. He was targeted nine times, catching seven for 119 yards. In his place, KhaDarel Hodge came in and was targeted once in the overtime period. That pass fell incomplete.
The Falcons losing London for any time at all would be difficult, but if he were to miss extended time, then it would really hurt.
London leads the team in all receiving categories with 60 catches, 810 yards, and six touchdowns. His 31.8% target share is the third-highest mark in the NFL.
London has largely been the only consistent presence for this receiving corps this season. As a whole, the Falcons' wide receivers, aside from him, combine for just 89 catches for 447 yards.
The next-highest wide receiver on the Falcons is Darnell Mooney, and he has just 16 receptions for 224 yards.
Week 11 could prove to be a brutal one, both in the win-loss column and in terms of injuries. The Falcons’ offense already lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a lower-body injury that could be a reaggravation of the bone bruise in his knee.
After Penix left the game Sunday, the overall output of the unit was dramatically diminished. Kirk Cousins led this offense to just 87 yards of offense and scored just six points as the Falcons allowed the Panthers to overtake them in the loss.
After the loss in Week 11, the Falcons dropped to 3-7 on the season, but it could get much worse for them in the coming weeks if these two are unable to suit up.