Jessie Bates III Addresses Uncertain Future With the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are entering the voluntary offseason workout program this week, and safety Jessie Bates III is one of the many players entering a crucial season in 2026.

Bates, 29, joined the Falcons as a free agent on a four-year, $64 million contract in 2023. He said Wednesday that he has not had any discussions with the front office about an extension, but that he is interested in staying in Atlanta.

“I want to retire a Falcon,” Bates said. “I have a beautiful house here, a beautiful family. My family loves it here. Why would I not want to be a Falcon?”

Until he reaches that point, Bates is treating this season like any other.

“I think every year is a one-year contract,” Bates explained about his mindset. “Things can change. People get traded or get cut. That's the mindset you’ve got to have when you’re talking about a year-by-year approach – whether I had two years left on my deal or had one, I'm gonna come in here and work like I only have one.

“You can't be motivated by these outside things. You’ve just got to be able to have a system that you operate on, no matter if you’re feeling good or you're not feeling well, whether you got the biggest contract or you don't. You've got to operate in these types of systems, and that's what I think the best players do.”

That mentality has served the safety quite well in his time in Atlanta. His original contract made him one of the highest-paid players at his position in NFL history, and he rewarded the franchise by being a stalwart patroller in the secondary. Bates was a second-team All-Pro last season, the second of his Falcons tenure, after tallying 98 tackles, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Entering year nine, Bates’ next step is to prove to the new regime that he is still that guy.

As for now, Bates will play out the remainder of his deal with the Falcons in 2026. He carries a cap hit of $24.8 million and an average annual value of $16 million, which is the eighth-highest total among safeties.

“I say every year you have something to prove,” Bates said. “Every single year, you have to prove to whoever it is that you're still this player, or this leader. Whatever it is, you want to go and prove to somebody that you're still that guy.”

The future is unclear, but the track record is not. If Bates had it his way, he would be in Atlanta for the foreseeable future. But he knows that is not always how it works. Until then, he understands that everything is earned, and he is not afraid of doing what it takes to get there.