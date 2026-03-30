Surprising New Team Emerges In the Kirk Cousins Sweepstakes

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins could be in the mix with a new team this offseason. According to some comments from Rams head coach Sean McVay, the Super Bowl-winning coach is not making anyone guess who his top option is.

McVay, who coached Cousins during their shared time in Washington, is in the market for a dependable backup quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo has held that role over the last several seasons, but he could be on the move this offseason. On the set of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk , McVay outlined his desire to add Cousins this offseason.

“I think Jimmy’s working through his process right now,” the coach said. “We would love to be able to have him, but there are some other guys that are out there, but we do need to be able to add another guy into that room. That’s something we’re looking at. Some people make the connections with Kirk, and if it doesn’t work out with Jimmy, that’s definitely something that – I have tremendous respect – Kirk is as influential as anybody in helping me get to LA in the first place. I know he’s got some other options, but Jimmy and Kirk are guys that I’d love to be able to have back with us.”

The Pro Football Talk set was not the only place the Rams head coach put Cousins’ name out there, and it appears that McVay is actively recruiting the former Falcon to come to Los Angeles.

“Hey, I'd love to have Jimmy Garoppolo back with us. That's a big deal for us. He's earned the right to be able to take his time and do whatever he wants,” McVay told Rams reporters . “Is there an opportunity to explore, if it's not Jimmy, (like) Kirk Cousins? Of course. I'd love to be able to see what that looks like. So those are two guys we've talked about.”

Aside from their shared time together with the then-Redskins from 2012-16 (and an additional two seasons in the McVay system from being with Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota in 2022 and 2023), there is a good reason that McVay would still be interested in bringing Cousins in.

Through 15 NFL seasons, the quarterback has completed 66.7% of his passes for 44,700 career passing yards and 298 passing touchdowns against 131 interceptions. In their Week 17 matchup last season, Cousins led the Falcons to the 27-24 upset of the Rams.

Cousins, who is set to turn 38 this offseason, is said to be patient with his next destination. His options may be somewhat limited, with the Raiders and Steelers being other potential suitors.

The Falcons released the quarterback after he went 12-10 over two seasons in Atlanta. After breaking out over the first half of the 2024 season, Cousins did not quite live up to his lofty expectations when he signed his $180 million contract as a free agent.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!