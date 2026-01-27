Kevin Stefanski Addresses Baker Mayfield's Social Media Outburst

ATLANTA – Kevin Stefanski was introduced to the media on Tuesday afternoon, and the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons took the classy approach when asked about Baker Mayfield’s recent outburst on social media.

“Failed is quite the reach pal,” the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrote on X in response to Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

Stefanski was asked about this comment during his press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but took the high road in response.

“Baker's somebody that I have a ton of respect for as a player and a person,” the new head coach of the Falcons said. “I love rivalries in sports, and obviously, the Buccaneers and Falcons have a great rivalry. It's something that I'm excited about, but I would not get into the specifics of those types of things, other than to say I have a ton of respect for Baker as a player, as a person. That's a great team with a great player.”

Mayfield, who was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns, played for Stefanski in 2020 and 2021. The pair led the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years in 2020, but Mayfield played through a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in the early parts of 2021. That injury caused him to struggle down the stretch of the season, and the Browns would look to part ways soon after.

That next offseason, the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, while Mayfield was sent to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick ( per his request ). The quarterback would bounce around the NFL a bit, but would rejuvenate his career in Tampa, and he has won a pair of NFC South titles since taking over in 2023.

The Falcons’ rivalry with the Buccaneers has been especially spicy in recent years, with several games coming down to the wire, but it will likely take on an elevated place in their minds in 2026. Throwing extra heat in the mix is the Buccaneers’ decision to hire former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson .

Atlanta is 4-2 since Mayfield has taken over, but the subplots will make this matchup all the more interesting next season.