Key Area of Falcons Defense Stood Out Amid Loss to Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons lost their third straight game, falling 24-23 to the New England Patriots. However, despite the loss, the Falcons' pass rush dominated, registering sick sacks and six quarterback hits, powered by rookie Jalon Walker.
Walker had previously missed the last two games with a groin injury after recording a five-pressure game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In the rookie’s return to the field, the former Bulldog had two tackles for losses, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and a huge momentum-shifting forced fumble.
With less than two minutes to go in the half and the Patriots up 21-7, Walker forced a strip sack, which was recovered by James Pearce Jr. and nearly returned for a touchdown. It set up a Drake London touchdown two plays later to make it a one-possession game heading into halftime.
LaCale London (2) and Brandon Dorlus (2) had the other four sacks for the Falcons' defense. The Atlanta Falcons invested a lot in their pass rush this offseason, after finishing 31st in sacks a year ago, and through the early part of the season, it’s paid off. The Falcons have 22 sacks through their first eight games of the season and are currently on pace for 46 sacks on the season.
Atlanta has recorded at least one sack in every game this season. The defense has recorded three games with four or more sacks this season and two games with six or more sacks. An anemic pass rush from last season has become serviceable this year, and it showed out again on Sunday.
Falcons safety Jessie Bates said earlier in the season that he thought Atlanta’s pass rush had yet to reach its potential.
“It’s been pretty cool to see. Yeah, it’s [the pass rush] on the rise, I don’t think they’ve even reached their full potential yet, but it’s been good to see the improvement for sure.” Bates said a few weeks earlier.
That potential was on full display on Sunday, led by young players Brandon Dorlus and Jalon Walker, both of whom are essentially rookies. Dorlus was drafted in 2024 but played just 19 total snaps, while Walker was drafted 15th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Atlanta’s young pass rush is only getting started. The Falcons dropped a close game against a tough Patriots team, but they proved that their front seven, especially with Jalon Walker in the fray, is going to be a major problem going forward.