Londons Lead Way in Falcons Latest PFF Grades
The Atlanta Falcons lost their fifth straight game and had their second straight overtime loss as Atlanta fell 30-27 to the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons' defense had its third straight outing with five or more sacks, and it reflects in the PFF grades, with six defenders earning scores of 70 or higher.
Atlanta’s highest graded defender, and the second highest graded player of the game, was interior defender LaCale London, who received an 83.7 grade. Linebacker Kaden Elliss (82.7), cornerback Cobee Bryant (78.6), defensive tackle Kentavius Street (77.0) and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (73.7) round out the Falcons' top five highest graded defenders.
London has been a great rotational piece for Atlanta on defense this season. On Sunday, he had a sack, a quarterback hurry, two tackles, three defensive stops and a game-high 82.4 run defense grade. Elliss also recorded a sack, five total tackles, three defensive stops, and only surrendered 17 yards in coverage.
Bryant was elevated from the practice squad last week, with cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Dee Alford dealing with injuries. The rookie had two tackles and only gave up eight yards in coverage. The rookie’s 88.8 coverage grade was the highest in the game.
Street had five total tackles and three defensive stops. His 82.1 run defense grade was the second-highest on the team, trailing only LaCale London, and the third-highest of the game. Ebiketie had one quarterback hurry, one tackle and a defensive stop.
Aside from Cobee Bryant, Atlanta had two other new faces, seeing some significant snaps on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday, outside linebacker Khalid Kareem and cornerback Natrone Brooks, both of whom struggled against the Panthers.
Kareem was the Falcons’ lowest graded defender, netting a 43.0 score. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (47.4), safety Jessie Bates (51.8), interior defender Brandon Dorlus (55.5) and cornerback Natrone Brooks (56.4) round out Atlanta’s bottom five lowest graded defenders.
Kareem was elevated from the Falcons' practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week 11 matchup. He saw 26 snaps and had one quarterback hurry and one tackle. He had a team low 39.1 run defense grade. Orhohoro had two tackles and two defensive stops; however, his 57.3 run defense grade was the third lowest on the team.
Bates struggled Sunday, after putting up back-to-back great games in Weeks 9 and 10. He had seven total tackles but allowed receptions on three of his four targets. His 49.7 coverage was the second lowest on the team, above only edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
Dorlus had two total tackles and a quarterback hurry. Brooks was targeted early and often in coverage. He surrendered five receptions, on eight targets, for 108 yards and a score. Quarterback Bryce Young had a 145.8 passer rating when throwing in Brooks’ direction.
Wide receiver Drake London continued to dominate, recording his third-straight 100-yard game on Sunday. He was the Falcons' highest graded player on offense, receiving an 80.8 score. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (79.1), running back Bijan Robinson (74.8), center Ryan Neuzil (74.3) and running back Tyler Allgeier (70.8) round out the top five highest graded Falcons on offense.
London hauled in seven catches for 119 yards against the Panthers. He made some big plays for Atlanta before leaving the game with an injury.
Penix bounced back from a rough outing in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts before he, too, had to leave the game with an injury. The second-year quarterback was 13 of 16 (81.25%) with 175 yards.
Robinson had his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, where he had 170 yards on the ground. The running back had 143 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, both on the ground.
Both Penix and Kirk Cousins were untouched with Neuzil blocking for them on Sunday, with the center surrendering zero hurries, hits or sacks. He also had a game-high 77.7 run blocking grade. Allgeier had just three carries for 10 yards, but he added a score, his seventh of the season.
For the third straight game, Atlanta’s bottom five graded players on offense expose how badly the Falcons need to add pass catchers this offseason.
Left guard Kyle Hinton, who took over for the injured Matthew Bergeron, was the lowest graded player on offense, receiving a 41.6 score. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (48.5), tight end Kyle Pitts (49.2), quarterback Kirk Cousins (55.1) and wide receiver KhaDeral Hodge (55.7) round out the Falcons' five lowest graded players on offense.
Hinton surrendered two pressures during Sunday’s loss. He had a game-low 44.4 run block grade and a 53.2 pass blocking grade. Mooney continued to struggle on Sunday, recording just 34 yards. Since catching a season high nine passes against the Dolphins in Week 8, Pitts has caught just eight total balls in the three weeks to follow. He had two catches for 14 yards against the Panthers.
Cousins came in for an injured Penix in the fourth quarter. He completed just six of his 14 (42.8%) pass attempts for 48 yards and had a 52.1 passer rating. Hodge put up triple zeros on the stat board and had a 59.5 run blocking grade.
Other notable grades include: edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (59.1), right guard Chris Lindstrom (60.9), cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (61.0), safety Xavier Watts (62.6), cornerback A.J. Terrell (68.5), left tackle Jake Matthews (68.8) and linebacker Jalon Walker 69.5).