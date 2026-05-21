Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich Taking Major Step Toward NFL Head Coaching Return

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator had a very busy week taking part in the NFL’s annual accelerator program down in Orlando. This event gives assistant coaches the chance to sit down with key decision-makers and build relationships as they look to advance their careers.

Ulbrich sat down with Ian Rapoport and The Insiders after finishing up his time in the program to discuss what he took away from his time and address the new-look Falcons.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: After the NFL’s Accelerator Program, #Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich joined the show to discuss his participation, his team’s offseason and his role in the QB battle. pic.twitter.com/wB2L5aN98K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2026

Unlike many of the other assistants involved, Ulbrich has head coaching experience. He served as the interim head coach for the Jets in 2024, finishing with a 3-9 record before coming to Atlanta to take over as defensive coordinator.

“It was fantastic,” Ulbrich said. “We get into these silos as assistant coaches, and I think ‘defense, defense, defense.’ This has been an opportunity to step back and take a global look at what my vision would look like, and ultimately, how to create that vision and make it real.”

He said that he felt much more prepared for any potential interviews down the road because they asked him questions he “had never even thought about.”

Based on his strong track record in the league as a defensive coach and his presence at this program, it is hard to think Ulbrich does not eventually start hearing his name involved in various coaching searches over the next year or so.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who opted to retain Ulbrich this offseason, had high praise for his defensive play-caller on Tuesday ahead of the OTAs.

“As we all know, that time in hiring season is fast and furious so I think it is important for the people making those types of decisions, get exposure to people like Jeff Ulbrich,” Stefanski said. I think the world of Brich, and I think he is more than deserving of that opportunity when it comes.

“I am sure in some ways he would rather be here working, and I know he's watching the tape on his iPad, but I think it is important he's there so he can let people know who he is and what he's about.”

Ulbrich returned to Flowery Branch on Wednesday, where he will pick back up with the Falcons for the second year in charge of the defense. After a successful year in 2025, the coordinator largely retained his staff. One big loss from that staff was defensive passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who was hired in February to replace Jim Schwartz in Cleveland.

In his place, the Falcons brought in Patrick Toney.

Ulbrich will have a tough time replacing a coach like Rutenberg, but he clearly believes in what he has in Toney, saying, “He's got this amazing database of information & I'm very fortunate to have him. He's really been able to challenge schematically some stuff we're doing & also elevate the way we teach the stuff already in place.”

Despite the strong season last year, he was honest about their shortcomings.

“There were growing pains, at times, but I really feel like, towards the end of the year, we found a sweet spot between blending all these systems together,” he explained. “Now, it’s really an opportunity to refine what we created.”

Now he returns for year two, looking to improve his defense and maybe earn the right to be a head coach in 2027.

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