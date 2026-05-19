This Falcons Rookie Could Climb the Depth Chart Faster Than You Think

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off Phase Three of the offseason this week, with organized team activities. Several Falcon players will get their first chance to make an impression on the new coaching staff before the offseason hits its climactic period this summer, but the rookie class will be under close watch.

This period will be the first major opportunity for the six drafted rookies to cement themselves as competitors on the depth chart this season. Second-round cornerback Avieon Terrell and third-round wide receiver Zachariah Branch will receive the majority of the attention, and rightfully so. Still, it would be silly to disregard linebacker Kendal Daniels.

Daniels, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, is an interesting scheme fit for Jeff Ulbrich, and something very similar to what he played in for Brent Venables.

“(Daniels) fits those measurables and what [Ulbrich] looks for and what we look for,” general manager Ian Cunningham said. “Then, [with Daniels] going to Oklahoma and playing in the Venables scheme, you see him play all over the field, stacked and the apex, and sometimes even the line deep. He's a rare athlete. When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense.”

The Falcons’ defensive coordinator has developed a reputation for taking converted safeties and turning them into linebackers. Foye Oluokun and Divine Deablo are players who found tremendous success under Ulbirch, and Daniels has already started taking notes from what led to that success.

“I have watched a lot of Divine's film,” the rookie linebacker said during the Falcons’ rookie minicamp this past weekend. “Seeing how he transitioned and played in the defense has really helped me, because he came from the background with how he plays, how he moves around, you can just tell that he played safety.”

His body and athletic traits make him a fascinating piece for the Falcons. Daniels is listed as a linebacker, but he has experience all over the defense. As a senior for the Sooners, he lined up on the defensive line, in the slot, in the box, and as a deep safety.

“Versatile,” Daniels said when describing his role with the Sooners. “Just a lot of different things. It's hard to place one thing on it because I played everywhere with Coach Venables. It's hard. I guess you could say extravagant.”

Across his final four seasons in college, the linebacker recorded 293 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 16 defended passes, 7.5 sacks, and five interceptions. That range and skill set allow Ulbrich to deploy him in several ways at the next level, and that is how a rookie finds a job.

With Kaden Elliss moving on, the Falcons will be looking for players to fill the void he leaves behind. Daniels will compete this summer with Christian Harris, Troy Andersen, and JD Bertrand for those starting reps, but this week will provide the first steps for the rookie to make his impact.

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