NFL Combine Running Back Big Board For Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are up at Lucas Oil Stadium this week for the annual NFL Combine, looking for the next generation of players. This week marks the official start of player acquisition season, and Ian Cunningham will have his first opportunity to speak with the 2026 draftees.

Cunningham will be joined by Kevin Stefanski and the rest of a new regime looking to make an impact in year one. They will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231, but the new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

“We only have five [picks] right now, but we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too. I think we ended up with 10,” he said. “We love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

The running back position could be one to fill in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft, depending on what decision the Falcons make with pending free agent Tyler Allgeier. Should they (likely) let him walk, they will need to fill the vacated 461 touches.

A full schedule of events can be found here , but as we ramp up to the busy week of interviews and workouts, Falcons OnSi put together a hot board of players that Falcons fans should keep their eyes on this week. In this edition, we took a look at the running backs to watch.

FALCONS RUNNING BACK TARGETS TO WATCH AT THE NFL COMBINE

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

If the Falcons see good value in taking Jadarian Price on the second day of the draft, then he could be an outstanding changeup to the Robinson fastball. He is a powerful back who is already accustomed to taking the back seat to an elite first option (Jeremiyah Love). Price averaged just 10 touches per game, so he has a lot of tread on the tires, and he would be an elite backup for the Falcons should he drop at all.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Emmett Johnson has some explosiveness and pass-catching ability in his game that could turn a value selection into an outstanding running back. He is another day two selection that may be a bit luxurious, given the Falcons’ lack of capital, but he could step in as a future starter in the league over the next few years. He piled on 1,451 yards on the ground last season and added 46 more receptions.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jonah Coleman draws a stark resemblance to Allgeier (5-foot-9, 225 pounds) and could be a solid power backup for the Falcons. He was a capable three-down back for the Huskies, but he does not have an elite, top-end speed. Coleman could be a strong second option for the Falcons at the end of day two, or even day three.

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As the second member of the two-running back system at Penn State, Nicholas Singleton was the explosive back. He has good speed and explosiveness that could translate into being a steady backup or even a kick returner in the NFL. Singleton also has some good size that could help him take on NFL defenders.

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kaelon Black may end up being one of the better day two/three options for the Falcons, and his 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns for the national championship-winning Indiana Hoosiers make for an impressive resume. He has good size (5-foot-10, 210 pounds), and he is a physical, after-contact runner and pass-blocker.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As the second member of the two-running back system at Penn State, Kaytron Allen was still able to put together big statistical seasons. He accounted for 4,108 yards over four seasons at Penn State, averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry every year. Allen is not a great option as a third-down back, but he is a strong runner who could provide some good value for where he may end up in the draft.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Mike Washington Jr. pushed up draft boards after a strong 2025 campaign and a strong Senior Bowl performance. He capped off his senior season with 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns, but was a capable pass-catcher, too, with 28 catches for 226 yards. With good size (6-foot-2, 223 pounds), Washington could be a good day three option for the Falcons.