Prominent Falcons Defender Was Added to Thursday Injury Report

FLOWERY BRANCH – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (knee) was back on the practice field for a second-straight day ahead of their Week 16 trip to face off with the Arizona Cardinals.

He was limited for Thursday’s practice after making his first practice appearance on Wednesday since injuring the PCL in his knee against the Carolina Panthers. That injury has cost him the last four games.

Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that his star receiver would be present during the practice yesterday.

“[We will] get a chance to see where he's at and do a couple of things with him,” Morris said. “Looking forward to seeing how much he'll be able to potentially give us this week.”

London’s 810 receiving yards and six touchdowns still lead the team, despite having only appeared in nine games this season. Running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. have since surpassed him in total receptions during this prolonged absence.

Robinson, who has been battling an illness, was listed as a full participant on Thursday, but Pitts (knee) was limited.

There seems to be something going around the team, as four different players are now listed as having some sort of illness. Cornerback Dee Alford and edge rusher Leonard Floyd were both full participants, but defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder) was not.

Dorlus had missed the Falcons’ loss to the Seahawks in Week 14, but returned to action last Thursday against Tampa.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle), who is expected to miss Week 15, was absent for a second straight practice, as was wide receiver and special teams contributor KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder).

Other limited participants included defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro (groin) and LaCale London (shoulder), plus safety Jessie Bates III (not injury related — resting). Backup quarterback Easton Stick, who had a personal matter on Wednesday, was back at practice and not listed on Thursday’s report.

See below for the full list of participation from the Falcons’ Week 16 injury report from Thursday.

FULL PARTICIPATION:

RB Bijan Robinson (illness)

DB Dee Alford (illness)

Edge Leonard Floyd (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

S Jessie Bates III (not injury related – resting)

WR Drake London (knee)

TE Kyle Pitts (knee)

DL LaCale London (shoulder)

DL Ruke Orhorhoro (groin)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: