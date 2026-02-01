Michael Vick Has Strong Feelings About Falcons Hiring Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski has been the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for two weeks, and the reactions to the hire have continued to pour in. The most recent came from a team legend.

Michael Vick, who is now the head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans, made a guest appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. The former Falcons quarterback discussed why he feels the Stefanski hire is a best-case scenario for the development of third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

"Michael [Penix] has all the tools to be successful" @MichaelVick on the future of the @AtlantaFalcons #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/aJN23dU2tU — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 30, 2026

“I think it’s really good for Michael Penix to get somebody like Kevin Stefanski,” Vick explained. “[He is] an offensive mind, someone who’s going pour into him and teach him how to play the quarterback position on a daily basis.

“Michael has all the tools to be successful, with that guy Bijan, and then the receivers that he has in Drake London, and Kyle Pitts is still there, and he should be. He has some weapons on the offensive side of the ball to get some production. Just gotta build on the offensive line and anywhere else. I think, once they do that, you’ve got a team that’s going to be very competitive.”

Penix underwent surgery in late November after tearing his ACL against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. He was back rehabbing with the team by Christmas , and there was speculation that the quarterback could miss the early portions of the 2026 season. However, recent comments suggest that Penix is confident he will be back with the team in time to start Week 1.

Despite a lackluster 3-6 record, Penix showed some progress in his first year as the established starter last fall. He completed 60.1% of his passes and averaged 220.2 yards per game through the air, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Stefanski praised Penix’s physical traits during his introductory press conference and called himself a “maniac” for development. The former head coach of the Cleveland Browns never had a consistent starter under center, and he was forced to cycle through several players every year. All parties will hope this is not the case in Atlanta, but Vick feels confident this is a good scenario for both Stefanski and Penix.

With Penix leading the offense and Stefanski helping the young quarterback develop, Vick is confident that this team will be back in playoff contention in short order.

“Ultimately, defenses win championships, but the offense is going to be a lot better than it’s been in the last couple of years,” Vick finished. “I think this team will definitely make a run at it in the next couple of years.”