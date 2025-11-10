Raheem Morris Draws Criticisms From NFL Network Crew
The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime on Sunday, and some questions about clock management again emerged. This time, late in the first half of the Week 10 matchup with the Falcons leading 14-13.
The Colts were on the ball, facing second down with under a minute to play. Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss sacked Daniel Jones on the play, forcing a third-and-11 with 47 seconds left in the half. Indianapolis was on its own 25-yard line, and the Falcons held two timeouts, but Falcons head coach Raheem Morris chose to hold onto them.
The NFL Network broadcast crew openly questioned Morris’ decision to hold onto the timeout.
“The Falcons opt not to take the timeout,” said Adam Amin. “The Colts are happy, now, at third-and-long to let the clock move down a little bit, but Atlanta did not use a timeout.”
By the time the ball was snapped, the Colts had taken the clock down to 21 seconds. Jones then dropped back to pass, but Falcons safety Jessie Bates III intercepted his pass. The Falcons took over with the football, but only had eight seconds left. Furthermore, Bates was flagged for taunting, and the team was moved back to their own 23-yard line.
“That leaves you confused,” said color commentator Kurt Warner. “I mean, why do you not? Third-and-long, knowing that they’re going to have to put the ball in harm’s way, not necessarily an interception, but getting the football back for your offense, trying to double up here before the half.”
Amin was quick to reply, citing the clock management criticisms that Morris has received during his time as Falcons head coach.
“If you take that timeout, the clock was at about 30 seconds plus when Kaden Elliss got that sack,” Amin said. “You could’ve used that timeout. If there is one criticism that’s been hanging around Raheem Morris over the last year plus as the head coach of the Falcons, it is clock management. It feels like it could’ve been an opportunity there.”
There was no way that Morris could have anticipated the Falcons getting possession back on the interception, but holding onto the timeout could have proved to be a costly decision.
“I have no idea why they didn’t call the timeout there,” Warner said. “You don’t make that mistake after the interception by Jessie Bates. That’s a great possibility for points going into the half.”
When a team loses in overtime, every decision made is going to be criticized, but especially when that team has lost four consecutive games like the Falcons have.