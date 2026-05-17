2 Falcons Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (and 2 That Won't)

The Atlanta Falcons received their finalized 2026 NFL schedule on Thursday, and Falcons OnSI has been slowly going through the different aspects of this slate that fans should be aware of.

Today, we will look at the factors that really matter.

WON’T: Bye Week Placement

The Falcons have a rather nice bye week placement (Week 11). While it will come after the trip to Madrid, it will not be directly after the Week 9 international matchup with the Bengals. Instead, the Falcons will have a game against the Chiefs wedged in there.

That matchup will be right after a pair of weeks on the road (Week 8 will be in Tampa) and could offer a serious letdown for the Falcons as they stare into a bye week.

The 'mini-bye' will come early in the season, right after the Falcons play the Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. They will then have 10 days between that game and their Week 4 showdown with the Saints on Monday Night Football. It should give them an immediate edge over their division rival, and it is nice that the two weeks with extended time off come with space between them.

That time off could prove to be just as important as the actual bye week.

WILL: Placement of division games

Atlanta has a doozy of a finish to their season, with a trio of division matchups. Two of those will come at home, while the season finale will come in Charlotte against the Panthers.

This division will be tight again in 2026. While there may not be a true Super Bowl contender, all four teams could make a case to win the NFC South.

Last season featured in a three-way tie for first, and most years have come down to the final weeks of the year. That will likely be the case again this season, but the Falcons will have a golden opportunity to either snatch the division – or let it slip.

WON’T: Strength of record

On paper, the Falcons have the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL, based on their opponents' winning percentage from last season (.465). In reality, they have one of the most difficult.

Of the Falcons’ 11 non-divisional opponents, seven of them are in the top half of the league in terms of Super Bowl odds.

With the NFC South matched up against the AFC and NFC North, that alone would assure the Falcons of having a difficult slate this season. Those two divisions have notoriously been the most consistent from top to bottom over the last several years. Most of those teams feature either elite defenses or elite quarterbacks/skill players who will make life extremely difficult on the Falcons.

Additionally, the Falcons will play a challenging third-place schedule. Instead of drawing a franchise like the Miami Dolphins, they get the Washington Commanders on the road in December, plus the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at home. All three of those teams underachieved due to quarterback injuries, but should see a bounce-back season in 2026.

WILL: Hot start will be critical

The Falcons have a slog of a schedule to start the season, with five playoff opponents, a pair of road division games, Lamar Jackson, and a trip to Madrid to face Joe Burrow over their first nine games.

The mini-bye will come right in the middle of that stretch (between Weeks 3 and 4), but Atlanta cannot afford to get buried before the season even has a chance to get started. A slow start could very easily land the Falcons at 1-8 or 2-7 to start the season, and that would prove to be impossible to recover from.

Only adding a bit of insult to the slate, the Falcons will face Kansas City before their bye week (Week 11), then face two franchises that could be among the most improved this season (the Vikings and the Lions) out of the break.

Not fun.

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