Will Chris Lindstrom Play Sunday? Falcons Get More Answers on His Status
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are out in Germany for their Week 10 showdown with the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts. Friday’s injury report is the final one of the week, and it will give us some heightened clarity on who will be able to suit up for them in Berlin.
As was reported yesterday, offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot), left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) are all out for Sunday’s game. None of the three made the trip to Germany.
Kyle Hinton will be expected to step in for Bergeron on the left side of the offensive line, while a combination of Arnold Ebiketie, James Pearce Jr., and Jalon Walker will take on elevated roles in the pass rush. Norton is not yet activated to the 53-man roster, and the Falcons will have until Wednesday to make that move, or else the swing tackle will be transitioned to the season-ending injured reserve, per league rules.
Right guard Chris Lindstrom is the other major contributor we have been monitoring this week. The All-Pro offensive lineman is a critical facet of this unit and has been limited in practices on Thursday and Friday.
Raheem Morris said he is “day-to-day” and will be questionable for Sunday.
Rookie cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) was a full participant for a third time this week. The nickel has missed the Falcons' last four games, but he will make his return to the field on Sunday against the Colts after being removed from the injury report.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams and rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. were both limited today, but neither was injury-related. Neither is on the injury report.
In a positive development, several players elevated from limited participants to full participants in Germany this morning. Safety Jessie Bates (knee), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee), and linebacker JD Bertrand (knee). All three were removed from the official list of designations for Week 10.
See below for the final injury report before Sunday’s matchup with the Colts in Berlin.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
- WR Casey Washington (back)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)
- ILB JD Bertrand (knee)
- S Jessie Bates (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- DL LaCale London (shoulder)
- S DeMarcco Hellams (not injury related – other)
- Edge James Pearce Jr. (not injury related – other)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE / OUT:
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- OT Storm Norton (foot)
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE:
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- DL LaCale London (shoulder)
DOUBTFUL:
- n/a
OUT:
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- OT Storm Norton (foot)
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring)