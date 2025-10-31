Zac Robinson Dives into Causes of Falcons Wide Receiver Woes
Looking to get back on track, the Atlanta Falcons' offense needs to find a way to get the passing game working. More specifically, the expansive receiver room continues to lack the production it had in earlier weeks.
While the New England Patriots excel against the run, their pass defense is significantly less effective. As a result, this is a perfect opportunity for offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to use the wideouts to tilt the game in Atlanta's favor. However, he will need to determine the issues within the position group.
Scoring Woes
According to Pro Football Reference, the Falcons field the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL. At 17.1 points a game, the offense looks lethargic. Moreover, the passing game lacks punch. Granted, the run game is the team's best offensive attribute, but throwing the ball should open up the run. The former is definitely not helping the latter. Robinson spoke at a media availability regarding the issues.
“It's a lot of things. I think, obviously, we've had guys in and out of the lineup, with [Darnell] Mooney getting back going. I anticipate Mooney kind of taking off from here. He's finally getting his legs back.”
“Obviously, we know what he can do at a high level. Had a great season last year. Just the training camp—missing that—and then kind of getting back into the flow, getting his legs back, getting the hammy back, all those things. So, I anticipate Mooney taking a big jump from this point forward, and then we're just finding that next guy."
Mooney is a solid number two option, but his absence is not the main reason for the struggles. Teams carry four or five wideouts to slot someone in case of injury. Now, no one expects a fourth or fifth wideout to produce the same. However, they are on the team to get open and catch the ball. Robinson seems to offer excuses and not reasons.
On Pace
If you look at Drake London's numbers, you see that he appears to be having his typical season, except for yards per reception. While 12.3 and 12.6 may not seem like a big deal, they do speak to patterns run. Is Robinson playing London too conservatively?
Backend Help
As mentioned, the Falcons employ too many wideouts to just depend on two to shoulder the entire load. Why haven't those players seen quality touches, even without the presence of starters?
"I've been mentioning David Sills [V]. He's done a great job and hasn't gotten the rock as much. But he is doing a good job separating when he gets chances. The ball just hasn't found him that much, and then there's Casey Washington, another guy. I know we've talked about him a bunch, but we've definitely got to get Casey back rolling and get him going to use some of the tricks that he has."
David Sills V is a taller wideout, in the mold of London. Where was he on Sunday? In London's absence, Sills caught two of his three targets for 14 yards. Playing against a defense with a suspect secondary, with a long strider at wideout, why did Robinson choose to throw underneath? That line of thinking runs counter to maximizing Stills' skills.
Bottom Line
Robinson seems to offer more rationalizations than solutions. The Falcons' season continues to teeter on the precipice of falling apart. Atlanta cannot endure too many more offensive failures. While the defense plays well enough, the offense needs to push the ball across the goal line. The fastest way to do that requires the passing game to execute effectively. Either that or find players that they can throw to.