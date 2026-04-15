National Champion WR Named 'Perfect Pick' for Falcons in Upcoming Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, Fox Sports released its “perfect pick” projections for all 32 NFL teams, where they highlighted each team’s biggest need and paired it with an ideal fit for their first selection, and for the Atlanta Falcons, that meant targeting help at wide receiver.

In the recent mock, NFL draft analyst Rob Rang has Atlanta selecting Omar Cooper Jr. with the 48th overall pick, pointing to receiver as the team’s most pressing need heading into draft night.

“It won’t matter much whether it is Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa taking the snaps for the Falcons if an adequate No. 2 wide receiver isn’t brought in to support Drake London. New head coach Stefanski was ousted in Cleveland in part because of the Browns’ struggles with the passing game,” Rang wrote.

Cooper profiles as a great fit in Atlanta. At 6-foot, 204 pounds, Cooper is coming off a breakout season at Indiana, posting career highs with 68 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to a National Championship victory, the first in program history.

He is a fine-tuned route runner, but also a monster in space; his 494 yards after catch led the entire Big Ten, and Atlanta needs that kind of big-play ability from their playmakers following the loss of Darnell Mooney. But Cooper’s most important trait may be one that often goes unnoticed on the football field.

“He’s the most consistent, reliable, toughest son of a (expletive) blocker in this class at wide receiver.” ESPN’s Todd McShay writes. “He’s 6-foot, maybe just shy, but his effort, his angles, his ability to sustain the way he fights is unparalleled.”

Stefanski and president of football operations Matt Ryan have emphasized that they want the 2026 Atlanta Falcons to be a team that “wants to run the football,” and adding another receiver who can block effectively while still making timely plays in the passing game would bode well for this offense.

Following the releases of KhaDeral Hodge and Mooney last month, Atlanta was left with just two wide receivers under contract: Drake London and Casey Washington. The Falcons moved quickly to address the position, signing Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson in an effort to rebuild depth.

However, despite those additions, questions remain, and pieces are needed. Neither Zaccheaus nor Dotson has proven to be a true No.2 option, with neither surpassing 535 receiving yards in a single season.

That’s where a player like Cooper could step in immediately. With his ability to create after the catch and contribute as a physical blocker, he offers the kind of well-rounded skill set that Kevin Stefanski hopes to build offensively.

If the Falcons are serious about improving their pass-catching corps, addressing wide receiver early seems less like a luxury and more a necessity, and in Rang’s view, Cooper is the perfect piece for this team.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!