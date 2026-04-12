Falcons Counting on Dotson and Zaccheaus to Stabilize Receiver Room

The Atlanta Falcons were not searching for a star receiver, but they were in major need of some stability. The Falcons will be counting on new additions Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus to provide it.

This room needed reinforcements after a dismal performance last season. Aside from their star wide receiver, Drake London, the unit struggled. Before a knee injury ended his season, London was producing at an All-Pro level. He was on pace for a 1,530-yard, 11-touchdown season and was the clear lifeblood of the passing attack.

After he went down, the glaring lack of depth at wide receiver was exposed. Ray-Ray McCloud had long since been released; Darnell Mooney never found his footing after a training camp injury; David Sills V (a former practice squad player) was playing a larger role than at any point in his career; and Casey Washington was struggling to make the gameday roster.

It was clear that none of the active wide receivers could fill London’s void, and the Falcons were forced to lean on running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. in the passing game. Pitts, specifically, saw his involvement explode. He saw his average share skyrocket from 4.7 receptions and 43.4 yards per game (one touchdown) to 5.9 receptions and 70.6 yards per game (four touchdowns).

In comparison, Mooney and Sills – who had stepped in as wide receiver one and two over that span – averaged a mere 2.3 receptions for 31.3 yards and 2.0 receptions for 22.4 yards per game, respectively.

Atlanta entered the offseason needing functional depth as much as star power, and Ian Cunningham moved quickly to address it. He signed a steady role player in Zaccheaus, and made a gamble with Dotson.

Zaccheaus will immediately provide the Falcons with a wide receiver with a proven track record of strong performance and consistency. He has a 17-game average of 30 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns, but a career high of 40 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns, which came in his final year in Atlanta (2022).

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski likes what he has in the veteran.

“Intelligence and the ability to make plays, particularly in the middle of the field,” Stefanski said about what his new slot receiver brings. “He will do anything for the football team. He's always been a playmaker in this league. You've seen him constantly be able to work in offenses, special teams, you name it. But he’s just a pro’s pro.”

As a primary slot player, Zaccheaus has an established pedigree as a valuable underneath option. Dotson, meanwhile, can blow the top off.

The former first-round pick has struggled to carve out a role after being buried on the depth chart by players like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Terry McLaurin, but he has shown flashes.

“I think he's a young man that has a lot in him,” Stefanski added. “I think he's been productive with the opportunities have come his way, real speed, real separation abilities.”

The young receiver has the speed, quickness, and route-running ability to be a strong second receiver for London, and Cunningham is counting on expanded opportunities to unlock the version of Dotson that made him a first-round pick.

Atlanta will almost certainly continue adding to this room in the draft later this month, but they have established a firm base that was not there before. With these two additions, the Falcons will have depth and security to support London – and they are not simply betting on him staying healthy.