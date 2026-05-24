New Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees hasn't had much free time lately.

“The wife's not moving down here yet. That gives us the biggest advantage,” Rees joked about the strenuous hours that go into installing a new offense.

He may have smiled while delivering that line, but he most certainly wasn’t kidding about the time commitment.

The offseason presents an assortment of challenges to any brave soul responsible for an entire side of the ball, but Rees’ unique situation in Atlanta has him tasked with building a foundation, not just a playbook.

From a talent perspective, that foundation is already in place. With All-Pro skill-position players like running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts, along with one of the league’s top guards in Chris Lindstrom, Rees’ starting point is actually stronger than most.

On the other hand, Atlanta’s biggest uncertainty is at its most important position: quarterback. With former No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. coming off a partially torn ACL and recent free-agent signee Tua Tagovailoa fresh off his worst NFL season after a record-breaking previous few years, a difficult decision will need to be made.

Still, the former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator is using the early offseason to balance installing his own system with familiarizing himself with innovative concepts across the league that could be implemented in his new offense.

"Every team studies trends around the league and ways to tweak their system and be better," Rees said. "So we’ve had to put in extra work because we’ve done both, we’ve installed a new system for the staff, and we’ve had the opportunity to have projects and study some things from across the league. We have a tremendous staff. These guys have put in a lot of hours.”

Although he spent the 2025 season as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator, this will be the first time Rees gets to prepare for a season as a play-caller, as he wasn’t handed play-calling duties until Nov. 3 of the 2025 season.

Now entering his third season working alongside Kevin Stefanski, the new Falcons head coach has already built a strong rapport with Rees.

“He’s somebody that I trust,” Stefanski said. “We see the game similarly, but we also push each other because we’re different.”

With the offense entirely in his hands for the first time in his NFL coaching career, the 34-year-old is emphasizing the preparation required before the ball is even snapped.

"There’s a lot that goes into it before the players even get here," Rees said. "Film, playbook, other team’s film, opponent study."

Before pelting his players with Xs and Os, Rees focuses on relationship-building and letting them know the personal interest he has in their success.

“I’ve always just operated on being myself and building relationships with guys. That’s where it starts," Rees said. "The more authentic you can be in building those relationships, the better it’s going to be. "

The results of his preparation methods are yet to be seen, but it seems like the Falcons’ young, new play-caller is doing his homework.

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