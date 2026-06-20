Projecting Falcons’ 53-Man Roster & Depth Chart After Offseason Program

The Atlanta Falcons put a bow on their 2026 offseason program in Flowery Branch. They will now take the next six weeks off before heading back to Falcons headquarters for training camp and the official ramp-up to the regular season.

After they wrapped up minicamp this week, Ian Cunningham made some roster changes, perfectly illustrating that moves will continue to happen over the next several weeks. The final 53-man roster will be set in late August, but there is plenty of time between now and then for things to shake out.

The Falcons have 90 players on the roster right now, and a lot of whittling will need to take place, but Falcons OnSI made some predictions as to how the 53-man roster will shake out.

Post-Offseason Program Projected Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

Quarterback (2)

Active Roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr.

Practice Squad: Jack Strand

Starter: Tua Tagovailoa

Alex Van Pelt and Kevin Stefanski pointed out on several occasions that the Falcons’ quarterback competition is not yet underway. Until Michael Penix Jr. receives full clearance on his knee, the staff cannot effectively compare the two players. Once the doctors clear him, everything can truly get going, but Tua Tagovailoa should be considered the starter until then.

There is a chance they carry a third quarterback on the active roster, but it would make sense for them to settle for the pair of competitors. We settled on UDFA Jack Strand as the practice squad guy, opting to move on from Trevor Siemian.

Running Back (3)

Active Roster: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Goodson

Practice Squad: Nate Carter

Starter: Bijan Robinson

Not much has changed for us at running back. Bijan Robinson has a claim as the best running back in the NFL, and Brian Robinson Jr. has looked the part of the primary backup. Tyler Goodson, Nate Carter, and Cash Jones (who was back to working out with the running backs during minicamp) will not get many reps this season, barring injury, and will need to prove they can be effective special teamers. Goodson has the larger track record of success, so we rolled with the veteran.

Wide Receiver (5)

Active Roster: Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch, Dylan Drummond

Practice Squad: Chris Blair, Vinny Anthony II

Starters: Drake London, Jahan Dotson

Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson, and rookie Zachariah Branch are locked in as the front four players, but there will be tough competition for the final one or two spots on the active roster. Dylan Drummond and Chris Blair are the two frontrunners right now, but Antwane Wells Jr. was added to the roster after minicamp (releasing Casey Washington in the process). Vinny Anthony II and Keelan Marion are a pair of UDFAs to watch, but Cash Jones (who is a bit of an enigma right now, position-wise) is, too.

Tight End (3)

Active Roster: Kyle Pitts Sr., Austin Hooper, Charlie Woerner

Practice Squad: Joshua Simon

Starters: Kyle Pitts Sr., Charlie Woerner

The Falcons are going to be running a lot of 12-personnel this season, meaning they will lean on both Kyle Pitts Sr. and Charlie Woerner to be on the field early. Austin Hooper will also hear his number called quite often, and these three will be fixtures. Joshua Simon’s athletic traits earned him our practice squad spot, but rookie UDFA Jack Velling will be competing for that depth role.

Offensive Line (10)

Active Roster: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris, Kyle Hinton, Michael Jerrell, James Brockermeyer, Ethan Onianwa

Practice Squad: Jack Nelson, Corey Levin

Starters: LT Jake Matthews, LG Matthew Bergeron, C Ryan Neuzil, RG Chris Lindstrom, RT Jawaan Taylor

The starting lineup feels locked in, but the rest is very much in question. Wanya Morris steps in as the new swing tackle, while Kyle Hinton and UFDA James Brockermeyer will be the interior reserves. Michael Jerrell has been a fixture at right tackle throughout the offseason program, and Ethan Onianwa has some inside-out versatility that could be useful.

Defensive Line (6)

Active Roster: Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, Zach Harrison, Da’Shawn Hand, LaCale London, Chris Williams

Practice Squad: Carlos Allen Jr., Anterio Thompson

Starters: Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, and Da’Shawn Hand

Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, and Da’Shawn Hand were the guys out there first for minicamp, but there will be a lot of rotation here. Zach Harrison, Chris Williams, and LaCale London will slide in behind them and get plenty of reps.

The player to keep an eye on is Anterio Thompson. The former sixth-round pick was not present at all during the offseason program due to an unspecified injury. UDFA Carlos Allen Jr. and Ross Blacklock will compete for the final practice squad spot.

Edge (6)

Active Roster: Jalon Walker, Azeez Ojulari, James Pearce Jr., Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas, Bralen Trice

Practice Squad: DeAngelo Malone

Starters: Jalon Walker, Samson Ebukam

James Pearce Jr.’s suspension status is still up in the air, but he would be starting if the league opts to delay its pending decision. If he is suspended, Samson Ebukam was the usual guy out there in his place during minicamp. Jalon Walker is a breakout candidate on the other side, and Azeez Ojulari and Cameron Thomas are the primary reserves.

Bralen Trice, meanwhile, has yet to play a single game over his two years as a pro, and he will need to beat out DeAngelo Malone. Both are on the bubble right now.

Inside Linebacker (5)

Active Roster: Divine Deablo, Christian Harris, Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr., Channing Tindall

Practice Squad: Malik Verdon, Troy Andersen

Starters: Divine Deablo, Christian Harris

Divine Deablo and Christian Harris have been the guys out there first all offseason long, and they feel secure as starters. The depth positions are going to be interesting to watch. Kendal Daniels has some versatility, but has been nursing a lower-body injury during the offseason program, which has sidelined him.

Harold Perkins Jr. and Channing Tindall have been the primary reserves and have both been strong performers with special teams upside. Malik Verdon is a good athlete, and it will be enough to keep him around. JD Bertrand and Troy Andersern have been nursing injuries, but they will be competing for a roster spot this summer.

Safety (3)

Active Roster: Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Sydney Brown

Practice Squad: DeMarcco Hellams, Jammie Robinson

Starters: Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts

Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts are one of the best safety tandems in the NFL, and Sydney Brown is a versatile player for this secondary. With Watts sidelined with an injury, Jeff Ulbrich was actively finding roles for Brown, whether at safety or at nickelback.

DeMarcco Hellams has been fighting an injury, but he could earn his spot on special teams this summer, and he needs to beat out Jammie Robinson.

Cornerback (7)

Active Roster: A.J. Terrell Jr., Mike Hughes, C.J. Henderson, Avieon Terrell, Darnay Holmes, Natrone Brooks, Mike Ford Jr.

Practice Squad: Cobee Bryant, A.J. Woods

Starters: CB A.J. Terrell Jr., CB Mike Hughes, NB Sydney Brown*

We have Billy Bowman Jr. projected as a PUP/IR player to start the season, so he will not carry a roster spot out of camp. He is still working to recover from a torn Achilles, which opens the door in a very competitive room.

Avieon Terrell will find a role for himself right away, and it could be for Bowman’s vacated nickelback position, but he will need to beat out several veterans for a job. Darnay Holmes, Clark Phillips III, Mike Ford Jr., and A.J. Woods (even safety Sydney Brown, who has been taking a lot of the starting reps).

Outside, Mike Hughes should be the favorite to retain his starting role opposite A.J. Terrell Jr., but C.J. Henderson, Cobee Bryant, and Natrone Brooks will be jostling for the reserve role. Brooks cross-training at safety could give him the edge he needs to make the roster. Mike Ford Jr. is a strong special-teams contributor, and that will earn him a spot on the roster.

Specialists (3)

Active Roster/Starters: Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Liam McCullough

Practice Squad: Matthew Hayball

The Falcons have reset their special teams unit and added an international pathways program player with punter Matthew Hayball. He will be their 17th practice squad player.

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