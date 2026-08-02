Players Weigh In On Bijan Robinson / Atlanta Falcons Contract Dispute

Bijan Robinson is waiting for the Atlanta Falcons to show him the money.

The All-Pro running back is staging a “hold-in” as he and the Falcons negotiate a lucrative contract extension that could potentially reset the salary market for his position.

Robinson is entering the fourth year of his $21 million rookie contract. Atlanta exercised its fifth-year team option to keep the 24-year-old on the roster through the 2027 NFL season.

“Well, I think just the NFL, you understand [that] different things come up via all sorts of things. Contracts are obviously a part of that,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at training camp on Friday, July 31.

“It doesn’t change relationships and those types of things. We all trust in the process of what’s going on.”

Robinson has been present at training camp, which began on Wednesday, July 29. However, he hasn’t fully practiced, sitting out of team drills.

“That’s a thing where you let the GM handle that, you let Bijan’s agent handle that, and just allow Bijan to be around the guys, allow him to still be a part of the team while not being able to participate, which is understandable,” Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “You just let the guys who handle that do that, and allow him to be himself around the building with the guys.”

Just two offseasons ago, Tagovailoa was in a similar situation as Robinson now.

After leading the NFL in passing yards in 2023, Tagovailoa himself staged a “hold-in” during the following training camp as he and the Miami Dolphins negotiated a four-year, $212.4 million contract.

“We’re waiting for Bijan to get paid,” Tagovailoa said, “I think everyone’s ordeal is different in a sense.”

The fourth-year running back seeks a new contract after he led all of the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards during the 2025 season. Robinson rushed 1,478 yards, accrued 820 receiving yards, and scored 11 touchdowns, seven running, four through the air.

He’s often regarded as the NFL’s best running back or second-best, competing with Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs, who’s also engaging in a “hold-in.”

“Obviously, it’s the business side of the NFL, but he’s the best running back in the NFL. So hopefully he gets compensated as such,” Left guard Matthew Bergeron chimed in on Robinson’s contract situation. “Hopefully, that gets done soon, and he can get back out there with us. I know he’s itching to get back out there. Bijan’s a team guy, so it’s not easy for him.”

Atlanta has spent the offseason rewarding its top players with contract extensions, such as wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.

Bergeron has a new deal, too. The 2023 second-round NFL Draft pick signed a four-year extension worth $96 million on Saturday, Aug. 1.

So, he and other Falcons can relate to Robinson’s pursuit of a new deal.

“Everybody understands that it doesn’t come from a bad place from Bijan,” Bergeron said. “Bijan’s one of the best human beings to be around. We know what he’s going through. Everybody’s supporting him.”

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