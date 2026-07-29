Michael Penix Jr. Names 'Surprise' New Weapons for Atlanta Falcons Offense

The Atlanta Falcons have big targets on offense, and they have superstar running back Bijan Robinson. They had all of those things last year as well, but they didn't have explosiveness out of the wide receiver position. Players who frightened defenses with their speed.

New general manager Ian Cunningham made it a priority to add depth and explosiveness to the wide receiver room. He signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, and drafted shifty-speed-merchant Zachariah Branch in the third round out of Georgia.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stands to be one of the beneficiaries of the new weaponry, despite not being fully cleared for training camp. That hasn't stopped him from doing nearly every drill, save 11v11s, starting with OTAs in June.

He's gotten a good look at the newcomers and has come away impressed.

"He's going to be a really good football player in the NFL," Penix said of Branch with a grin when asked about the explosive rookie. "Obviously, you already know what he's done in college in his past, but it's definitely carrying over. He can play football.”

It was more than just lip service from an incumbent quarterback about a rookie. Penix and Branch hooked up several times during OTAs and minicamp, and took to the sky once again on the first day of training camp for a long touchdown.

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😈 pic.twitter.com/12zsCSLObY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 29, 2026

Branch is competing with Zaccheaus for reps as the primary slot receiver, with the thought being that Dotson is the favorite to play outside opposite Drake London. He'll add the lightning while running back Brian Robinson Jr. is scheduled to add some thunder at running back.

Penix named both when speaking of possible surprise players for Falcons fans this year.

“I would say definitely Brian Robinson coming in," answered Penix. "Obviously, we have Bijan [Robinson] but at the same time, he'll be in rotation. He's definitely going to make some big-time plays. He looks really good, really healthy. He's going to be really good.

"I'm excited to see Jahan [Dotson], too. Jahan, it's up in the air. Nobody really knows what that ‘X’ position is going to look like, but he's been really great. He's been very consistent throughout this all season, so I'm super excited to see him this year, too.”

As mentioned, Penix hasn't been cleared as a full participant for training camp, but at this point that feels like a normal progression for healing his surgically repaired ACL. He was throwing and running bootlegs with no apparent drawbacks in June, and he did everything but 11v11s again on the first day of training camp on Wednesday.

This has given him plenty of time to throw to his new receivers so that developing timing and chemistry won't be behind schedule when he's fully cleared.

"We've been building that all season," Penix said. "Me and Tua both, we throw with the receivers in the offseason as well too. So that's nothing. That all comes whenever we get back on the field. Obviously, we do a lot of routes on air and stuff too so that we can get that timing down. It's just football.”

It's just football. And Michael Penix Jr. just needs to get healthy to remind everyone why he was so highly thought of when the Falcons drafted him eighth overall in 2024.

He's on schedule, but the Falcons and their fans will certainly feel better when he is officially cleared and performing.

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