Projecting the Falcons’ 53-Man Roster & Depth Chart After OTAs

The NFL is less than 100 days away, and the Atlanta Falcons are inching closer and closer to resolving what this roster will look like when that day arrives. Organized team activities have come and gone, and that was our first real opportunity to get an idea of what this team could do, roster-wise.

Various roster decisions will be made over the next several weeks, but the final 53-man roster will be set in late August. They have 90 players on the roster right now, and there is still a long way to go before we get there. Mandatory minicamp is next, but as we move forward from this point, it serves as a perfect juncture to make some predictions as to how the franchise’s 53-man roster will shake out.

Post-OTAs Projected Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

Quarterback (3)

Active Roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr., Trevor Siemian

Practice Squad: Jack Strand

The Falcons’ quarterback battle with Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa is well understood, but the third-string competition is also one to keep an eye on. Trevor Siemian is a long-time NFL vet, while Jack Strand is a rookie undrafted free agent. The latter had a strong showing during OTAs, but Siemian was largely absent due to injury. That helped Strand get noticed, but he still has a long way to go before he makes a roster, and Siemian’s impact goes beyond just the football field.

Running Back (3)

Active Roster: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Goodson

Practice Squad: Nate Carter

Bijan Robinson could be in line for a massive new deal this offseason and is a lock for the starting job. Brian Robinson Jr. is also a lock for the handcuff role. Fellow newcomer Tyler Goodson will compete with Nate Carter for the role, but the former Colts running back has done nothing to cede that spot as RB3. Goodson has ideal special teams experience and should be considered the clear frontrunner right now.

Wide Receiver (5)

Active Roster: Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch, Dylan Drummond

Practice Squad: Chris Blair, Cash Jones, Vinny Anthony II

Atlanta’s front-line guys are locked in, with Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson, and rookie Zachariah Branch solidified. Behind them, there will be plenty of jostling. Dylan Drummond is the favorite right now, but Chris Blair and Casey Washington are right there with him. Further down, Cash Jones and Vinny Anthony II are a pair of UDFAs to watch.

Tight End (3)

Active Roster: Kyle Pitts Sr., Austin Hooper, Charlie Woerner

Practice Squad: Joshua Simon

The Falcons are going to trot out a lot of tight ends this season, and Kyle Pitts will be the alpha in that conversation. Austin Hooper will also get plenty of run, as the veteran can do a lot of different things for the Falcons. Charlie Woerner, meanwhile, is a bit more limited. He is an extension of the offensive line and could be a potential roster casualty with how much expendable cash he has on his contract. As of now, we have him holding on.

Joshua Simon has some tantalizing athletic traits, and he is on an affordable deal, as is rookie UDFA Jack Velling, but they will be competing for that depth role on the practice squad.

Offensive Line (10)

Active Roster: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor, Storm Norton, Kyle Hinton, Michael Jerrell, James Brockermeyer, Ethan Onianwa

Practice Squad: Jack Nelson, Corey Levin

The starting lineup is locked in, but nothing else can say the same. Jawaan Taylor and Storm Norton have both missed the entirety of OTAs, but feel like safe bets at the tackle spot. Expect the Falcons to carry nine or 10 players here, and Ethan Onianwa’s inside-out versatility could be enough to land him a roster spot.

James Brockermeyer is our UDFA to watch right now, and he could develop into a future starter at center.

Defensive Line (6)

Active Roster: Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, Zach Harrison, Da’Shawn Hand, LaCale London, Chris Williams

Practice Squad: Carlos Allen Jr., Anterio Thompson

The defensive line needs more bodies because it rotates so frequently. Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, and Zach Harrison are the starters, but Chris Williams, Da’Shawn Hand, and LaCale London will slide in behind them.

The player to watch is Anterio Thompson. The former sixth-round pick was not present at all during OTAs, and there was no explanation.

Edge (6)

Active Roster: Jalon Walker, Azeez Ojulari, James Pearce Jr., Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas, Bralen Trice

Practice Squad: DeAngelo Malone

James Pearce Jr. will likely miss time because of a league suspension, but how long and when remains to be seen. There is a chance he ends up on the commissioner’s exempt list, but we have him occupying a spot right now, which could always change.

Fellow second-year player Jalon Walker is a lock, as are veteran newcomers Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam. Cameron Thomas has some versatility and could be an interesting piece for Nate Ollie and John Timu to mix and match.

Bralen Trice, meanwhile, has yet to play a single game over his two years as a pro. DeAngelo Malone, meanwhile, could earn a roster spot on special teams. Both are on the bubble right now.

Inside Linebacker (5)

Active Roster: Divine Deablo, Christian Harris, Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr., Channing Tindall

Practice Squad: Malik Verdon, Troy Andersen

Divine Deablo and Christian Harris feel like the logical starting options for the Falcons, but the players behind them will be an interesting competition. Rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins are the next men up, but Troy Andersen is expected to be back in the mix. JD Bertrand will also compete for a spot, but he has been notably absent during OTAs and is already not considered to be an ideal fit for Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

Channing Tindall offers special teams upside that could make him a useful depth player, but he will be pushed by the pair of draftees for that job. Seven players are fighting for the remaining three or four slots, depending on how many players the Falcons carry, so this could be one of the more competitive positions this summer.

Safety (3)

Active Roster: Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Sydney Brown

Practice Squad: DeMarcco Hellams, Jammie Robinson

Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts make up one of the better safety tandems in the NFL, and Sydney Brown is a versatile player for this secondary. DeMarcco Hellams can earn his spot on special teams, but he will be competing with some very athletic linebackers. His nickname is “bam-bam,” so we know he likes to hit, but we have him on the outside looking in right now.

Cornerback (6)

Active Roster: A.J. Terrell Jr., Mike Hughes, C.J. Henderson, Avieon Terrell, Darnay Holmes, Cobee Bryant

Practice Squad: C.J. Henderson

Before anyone says anything, we have Billy Bowman Jr. projected as a PUP/IR player to start the season, so he will not carry a roster spot out of the gate. That opens one up for one of the many depth players competing for a spot.

Second-round pick Avieon Terrell is looking to find a role for himself right away, but he will need to jostle with several veterans for a job. Outside, Mike Hughes is the favorite to retain his role opposite A.J. Terrell, but Bowman’s injury opens the door inside. Safety Sydney Brown could be used there, but Darnay Holmes, Clark Phillips, Mike Ford, and others could, too.

There will be a lot of jostling here, and this is the other big position to keep an eye on this summer.

Specialists (3)

Active Roster: Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Liam McCullough

Practice Squad: n/a

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