Why Falcons OC Tommy Rees Could Be Next NFL Head Coaching Candidate

Kevin Stefanski called on one of his Cleveland Browns coordinators to help him rebuild his new team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Tommy Rees was hired as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, following Stefanski being tapped as the new head coach in January. Rees spent two seasons on Stefanski’s Cleveland staff in 2024 and 2025, starting as the pass game coordinator and tight ends coach and then promoted to offensive coordinator.

Now, with offensive talent across the board and an opportunity to pick between two potentially promising quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa, Rees’ stock can be on the rise just after one season in Atlanta.

That’s why The Athletic’s senior NFL writer Jourdan Rodrigue picked Rees as the Falcons’ assistant coach representative who can break out in the 2026 season.

“Rees, whose pro coaching background is with tight ends and in the passing game, will have some exciting skill players to work with — and big questions at quarterback with the arrival of Tua Tagovailoa and the injury recovery of Michael Penix Jr.,” Rodrigue wrote.

Rees replaced former Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, whom the Falcons didn’t renew after relieving Raheem Morris of his duties after the 2025 season. Robinson is now the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson guided the Falcons to the 14th-ranked total offense and No. 24 scoring offense in the NFL among 32 teams. He was often criticized for predictable play-calling and for struggling to advance the football downfield despite Atlanta’s abundance of talent.

Rees now inherits an offense featuring All-Pro performers running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., and star wide receiver Drake London.

Rees also has a quarterback background, as a starter for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 34-year-old’s college football career ended in 2014, and he had a very quick stint with the Washington Commanders (then Redskins), practice squad. The experience could help the development of Tagovailoa and Penix.

He was also the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame in and held the same position for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023. He notably coached Alabama’s Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Milroe, who is entering his second NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks.

An underrated asset is Rees’ knowledge of tight ends. In Cleveland, Rees coached former Browns tight end Pro Bowl David Njoku. Now, he’s equipped to help Pitts’ upward trend after securing his first career All-Pro nod after seasons of inconsistency.

Atlanta will serve as Rees’ proving ground.

Cleveland was 30th in total offense in his first NFL coordinator job.

But with a fresh start in Atlanta, a good outing, and helping the Falcons end their nearly decade-long playoff drought, Rees could be placed on NFL head-coaching big boards ahead of the 2027 season.

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