Star-Crossed Falcons Draft Pick Comes Full Circle with Latest Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons have made several defensive roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears, signing linebacker edge rusher Bralen Trice to the active roster and bringing safety Jammie Robinson back to the practice squad.

Atlanta also elevated Robinson and defensive end Drake Jackson as standard practice squad elevations, adding depth to the defense for Sunday’s contest.

Trice’s promotion comes after the third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft made an impression during his opportunities with Atlanta this season. The former Washington standout spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons on injured reserve before returning to the field this year. He was out of practice squad elevations, and the Falcons had the choice of waiving him, hoping he'd pass through waivers and re-sign him to the practice squad, or signing him to the 53.

They chose the latter.

In three games this season, Trice has recorded one tackle and one pass defensed. He has also contributed to the defensive line rotation, playing approximately 26% of Atlanta’s defensive snaps during his three practice squad elevations.

His most notable performance came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, when he registered four quarterback hurries against Jordan Love. Those opportunities helped demonstrate his potential as a contributor to Atlanta’s pass rush.

Trice recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks during his three seasons at Washington, establishing himself as a productive defender before entering the NFL.

The Falcons also signed Robinson to the practice squad after releasing him from the active roster earlier in the week. Atlanta subsequently elevated the safety for Sunday’s game.

Robinson has appeared in two games for the Falcons this season, recording two solo tackles. He previously played six games for Atlanta in 2025 after spending his first two NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Across 29 career regular-season games, Robinson has recorded 19 tackles, including 15 solo stops. His experience in the secondary and contributions on special teams give Atlanta additional depth against Chicago.

Jackson will also be available Sunday after receiving his second consecutive standard practice squad elevation. The Falcons hope this is precautionary, as they continue to monitor the status of edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who remains questionable with a neck injury.

The defensive end has appeared in one game for Atlanta this season. Across his NFL career, he has recorded 24 tackles, six sacks, nine passes defensed, and one interception.

Jackson previously played for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders before joining Atlanta.

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