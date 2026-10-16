Falcons Injury Report: Atlanta Makes Final Call on Michael Penix Jr. for Bears

The Atlanta Falcons will have Michael Penix Jr. under center for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears, providing a significant boost to the offense after the quarterback suffered a rib injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

Penix was a full participant in Friday’s practice and was not given a game designation on the Falcons’ final injury report. The lack of an injury designation indicates that Atlanta expects its starting quarterback to be available for Sunday’s home matchup.

The Falcons will look to bounce back after a disappointing 30-23 loss to Baltimore in Week 5, with Penix expected to lead the offense against a Chicago defense that Atlanta will need to challenge early.

Penix exited Sunday’s loss to the Ravens in the fourth quarter after taking a sack and suffering a rib injury. He missed one play before returning to throw an incompletion. During the long break between possessions in overtime, adrenaline wore off, and he missed the Falcons' final series.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that Penix should be ready to start against Chicago, provided his recovery progressed as expected.

“I’m not going to get into specifics, but he’s feeling better,” Stefanski said earlier in the week.

Friday’s full participation in practice and the absence of a game designation provide further optimism for the Falcons as they prepare for Sunday’s contest.

Having Penix available is particularly important as Atlanta looks to regain its offensive rhythm following the loss to Baltimore. The Falcons had opportunities to take control of that game but struggled to turn promising situations into touchdowns, settling for field goals on multiple occasions.

Penix will now have an opportunity to help Atlanta get back on track against a Bears team that presents another challenge for the Falcons.

While the quarterback’s availability is encouraging news, Atlanta will also have to navigate several injury concerns on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson has been ruled out after suffering a groin injury against Baltimore. The Falcons will likely lean on Mike Hughes and Avieon Terrell at outside cornerback, with Mike Ford potentially providing additional depth.

Veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith is listed as questionable. Smith cleared concussion protocol Thursday but continues to deal with a neck injury. After missing Thursday’s practice, he was a limited participant Friday.

With Penix cleared to play, the Falcons can turn their attention toward preparing for a pivotal Week 6 matchup. Atlanta will look to protect its home field, improve its offensive execution and avoid a second consecutive loss as it continues its push in the NFC South.

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