Falcons Release Safety 2 Days After Hosting Former Bronco for Tryout

The Atlanta Falcons have released safety Jammie Robinson just days after signing him to the active roster, opening up a spot on the team’s roster as they continue evaluating their options in the secondary.

Robinson originally joined the Falcons’ practice squad at the start of the season and was one of the team’s standard practice squad elevations for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Before Atlanta’s Week 5 prime time matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons had an opening on the active roster after placing linebacker Yasir Abdullah on injured reserve. Robinson signed to the active roster last Saturday, filling the vacant spot before Atlanta’s loss to Baltimore.

Robinson primarily contributed on special teams during his appearances, recording 44 special teams snaps through Weeks 4 and 5, accounting for 72 percent of the team’s special teams snaps during that span.

The safety previously appeared in six games for Atlanta last season after joining the team’s practice squad in November. Before arriving in Atlanta, Robinson spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

A fifth-round pick out of FSU by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson has appeared in 27 career games since entering the league. His departure comes shortly after the Falcons elevated him to the active roster, suggesting the team is continuing to evaluate its depth and potential options at safety.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has already begun exploring additional options in its secondary.

The Falcons hosted former Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell for a tryout on Wednesday. Turner-Yell was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has appeared in 31 career games.

He missed all of 2024 with a knee injury, and injured his knee again last year after being activated in December. He was a special teams standout and depth player before the injury. The Falcons would consider him a potential depth option for a Falcons team that continues to assess its personnel in the defensive backfield.

Although a tryout does not guarantee a contract, Atlanta’s decision to bring Turner-Yell and then release Robinson two days later is a strong indication the team is considering alternative options at safety.

The Falcons will continue working to find the right combination of depth and special teams production as they prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears, scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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