Falcons Explain Surprise Decision to Move on from Ruke Orhorhoro

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons made an unusual bet on projection over familiarity Friday, swapping former second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro for Jacksonville’s Maason Smith. The move was somewhat unexpected, and one-for-one trades for players at the same position are not all that common.

On top of that, the players were both drafted in 2024, and just 13 picks apart. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham addressed the move on Monday during his pre-draft press conference.

“We’ve evaluated him for a while, since his time at LSU,” Cunningham said. “Obviously, everybody knows the measurables, but it's a player that can play nose tackle and the three-tech for us. We really are excited about him in the attacking front and being able to get upfield. He is strong. He's physical. We're excited about his upside and getting him with Coach [Jeff] Ulbrich and Coach [Nate] Ollie to see him take that next step.”

The size difference between the two is notable. Smith stands at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds (35” arms), while Orhorhoro gives up about 10 pounds and an inch off his height and arm length.

As for the statistical output, they have had strikingly similar (if disappointing) starts to their respective careers – Orhorhoro has 36 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks over eight starts. In comparison, Smith has 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks over seven starts.

Both players line up as three-technique, but they play different roles. Smith can be deployed more along the interior, allowing Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus to operate more freely alongside him. Orhorhoro was not as much of a natural fit for this position.

“We just felt like Maason's ability to work inside was something that we were looking for,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “And obviously think highly of Ruke, but maybe the usage of both players is a little bit different. So it was a good opportunity for us to add a player that we feel like is a little more inside, and they see Ruke as a player more inside to outside as well.”

According to Jaguars reporter Mia O’Brien , head coach Liam Coen affirmed Stefanski’s assertion, and they see a similar type of upside with Orhorhoro. He called the defensive tackle a “big man who can move, get in the rush plan.”

“I have a lot of respect for Maason Smith,” he said. “He did nothing but what we asked him to do, from a work ethic standpoint, from doing the right things and what we asked of him. We felt like we had an opportunity to potentially get an ascending player that can provide a little bit in the rush. It's hard to find big men that can move like that on the interior part of your defense without giving up in the run game.”

Each team is banking on fresh scenery to jump-start slow starts, and both parties seem happy with the deal. As Stefanski said, “good for them, good for us.”

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