Takeaways From Day 3 of the Atlanta Falcons' NFL Draft Decisions

FLOWERY BRANCH – Ian Cunningham and the Atlanta Falcons wrapped their first NFL Draft weekend on Saturday. In total, they welcomed six new players to their roster, with two on offense and four on defense.

What are the major takeaways and potential fallout from Saturday’s NFL Draft? Falcons OnSI put together some quick thoughts.

Falcons make their draft-day trade

The Falcons delayed their first selection of the day, opting to move back in the fourth round to pick up an additional pick in the sixth round. They dealt pick 122 for 134 and 208. The Raiders took running back Mike Washington Jr. with that pick, while the Falcons secured Kendal Daniels and defensive lineman Anterio Thompson.

Ian Cunningham had a stated goal of acquiring more draft picks, but this was the only addition they made. Overall, the Falcons needed depth. They found some, but it is a bit surprising that they did not make more deals.

Ian Cunningham is gambling on athletic upside

If the theme of Friday’s draft results was ‘value,’ then Saturday’s is ‘athletic upside.’

The Falcons made several additions based on traits over production. Anterio Thompson only had 3.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss over the last three years, but he is a 306-pound defensive tackle who ran a 4.73 forty (1.74 10-yard split). Harold Perkins is a smaller player who has struggled with production over the last two years (ACL injury in 2024), but he ran a 4.45 forty.

Offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa, whom the Falcons took in the seventh round, did not even start for Ohio State last season. He transferred to the Buckeyes from Rice, but lost the competition at right tackle. He is a massive human with long arms, but he is a potential practice squad player. Ian Cunningham said he liked the versatility he showed after transferring, picking up experience as a guard.

Jeff Ulbrich's influence is notable

The attack-style front is winning the day for the Falcons. Jeff Ulbrich got some defensive reinforcements on Saturday, and Ian Cunningham secured some high-upside players. They snatched three front-seven players in linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., plus defensive lineman Anterio Thompson.

Finding players who fit into the mold of the ‘attack style’ defense that Ulbrich runs was clearly a priority. Daniels is a carbon copy of Divine Deablo at the interior linebacker spot, while Perkins and Thompson are both gambles on that athletic upside.

What role will Harold Perkins Jr. play in Atlanta?

Harold Perkins was a tweener at LSU. He is an athletic marvel, with blistering speed and outstanding closing ability, but he dropped because of his size. He is too small (6-foot, 223, and 31” arms) to line up on the edge on every down, but he was at his best when playing that role in college over his freshman and sophomore years (13 of his 17 career sacks).

He is a hybrid player with a diverse skill set. Jeff Ulbrich will need to be creative with him, but there is plenty of potential for him to make an impact.

Perkins has high expectations for himself, saying that his goal was never to be drafted. Instead, he has his eyes set on a “gold jacket.” We also learned that the New Orleans native grew up a Saints fan – but not anymore, he says.

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