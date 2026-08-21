Three Major Falcons Takeaways From Day 2 Joint Practice With Colts

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their second and final joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, giving the team another opportunity to evaluate players ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup.

After a relatively quiet offensive showing during Wednesday’s practice, Atlanta had more positive moments on Day 2. Tua Tagovailoa in particular showed improvement, while Michael Penix Jr. continued working toward a potential return to full-team action.

Here are three major takeaways from Day 2 of the Falcons’ joint practices with the Colts.

1. Tua Tagovailoa Shows Improvement After Quiet Day

Tagovailoa’s performance Thursday was a step in the right direction after a relatively underwhelming showing during Wednesday’s practice.

On Day 1, Tagovailoa completed 8-of-13 passes during 11-on-11 work and 3-of-3 in 7-on-7. However, his downfield opportunities were limited, with much of his work coming on shorter throws, including several swing passes to Bijan Robinson.

Thursday provided more encouraging moments.

Tagovailoa completed 7-of-14 passes during 11-on-11 work and threw three touchdowns during red-zone periods. While the completion percentage wasn’t particularly impressive, the three touchdown passes demonstrated an improved ability to finish drives when the field became condensed.

The offense did struggle to close practice during the two-minute drill, finishing with four consecutive incompletions.

Still, the overall performance was a noticeable improvement from Wednesday, particularly in the red zone.

2. Michael Penix Jr. Still Waiting on Medical Clearance

Penix remains one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Falcons.

The second-year quarterback spoke with a doctor Thursday about potentially being cleared to return to 11-on-11 work. Penix said he won’t lobby the doctor for clearance and will allow the medical staff to make the decision.

He did participate in 7-on-7 work but struggled more than he did Wednesday, completing just 2-of-5 passes with an interception.

That came after Penix completed 6-of-9 passes in Wednesday’s 7-on-7 session.

The Falcons have continued to be cautious with Penix as he works his way back into full football activities. If cleared, the rest of camp could provide important opportunities for him to get back into game action and a shot at battling for the starting job.

3. Young Linebackers Continue to Receive Valuable Reps

The Falcons are also getting an extended look at two of their young linebackers, Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr.

The rookie linebackers took all of Atlanta’s first-team snaps during the two-minute drill, giving both players valuable experience in an important situational period.

Daniels has received the green dot at times throughout training camp, a notable responsibility that requires the linebacker to communicate the defensive calls to the rest of the unit. His continued involvement with the first-team defense shows the Falcons are giving him meaningful opportunities to prove he can handle a larger role.

Perkins has also continued to receive opportunities as Atlanta evaluates how its young linebackers fit into the defense.

Elsewhere, Jack Strand still did not receive team work, but he is expected to play half of Saturday’s preseason game. Chris Blair received most of Jahan Dotson’s first-team snaps during red-zone work, giving him another opportunity to make his case for a roster spot.

LaCale London returned to practice, while Jessie Bates III remained out of team work. Running back Tyler Goodson also left after a blocking collision.

With the joint practices now complete, the Falcons turn their attention to Saturday.

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