Two Veteran Free Agents the Falcons Must Consider Signing After the NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered the depth of their roster after finishing up the NFL Draft over the weekend. With six new additions there, plus more than a dozen new undrafted free agents who have signed on, the roster has ballooned to almost 80 players.

While that number will drop down to just 53 by the end of August, general manager Ian Cunningham could still look to add to that total in the days and weeks ahead with some of the many free agents left on the open market. He called this period the “second wave” of free agency several weeks ago, but the Falcons have not yet dipped their ladle into that pot.

Once rookie contracts are signed, Cunningham will have a little over $10-12 million in spending money to make a deal. That number will fluctuate after the June 1st deadline, when players can be released with a reduced cap penalty, but they could look to get ahead of things with a deal for a veteran in the time until then.

Teams can roster up to 90 players during the offseason, and the Falcons could choose to exchange a few of those undrafted free agents for established players. Should they look to go that route, we identified a handful of veterans they could target.

DT DJ Reader

There are reports that D.J. Reader is closing in on a contract with the New York Giants, but if he decides to reconsider, the Falcons are an interesting match for the defensive lineman. Reader is a big-bodied (330 pounds) nose tackle who could bolster the interior for a Falcons defense that still needs a little beef inside to help with their run-stopping.

Reader, 31, absorbs double-teams at a high rate, is both an effective pass rusher and run stopper, and he would slot in perfectly inside for this Falcons defense.

His last contract netted him an average annual value of $11 million, but his age could force him to accept a lower number that would push him into the Falcons’ price range.

WR Keenan Allen

The Falcons have done a lot to bolster their wide receiver room this offseason, adding several new players to that unit. The Falcons drafted Zachariah Branch on Friday night, signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, and added five undrafted free agents.

Despite the influx of bodies, they could still look to add some veteran experience. Those options, though, are somewhat limited. Jauan Jennings will be out of their price range, Stefon Diggs is dealing with some off-field legal matters, and Tyreek Hill is recovering from a debilitating injury (and his skill set would match those of the players the Falcons have already brought in).

But Keenan Allen is an interesting target.

The veteran has spent nearly his entire career with the Chargers, and he showed he could still contribute last season. Allen led the Chargers in targets last season (122), catching 81 for 777 and four touchdowns, but he remains a free agent.

At 34, his upside is limited, and the best is behind him, but he could still provide the Falcons with some tangible value. The wide receiver room in Atlanta is young, and he could provide meaningful leadership and red-zone playmaking ability at an affordable rate.

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