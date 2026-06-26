Was Tua Tagovailoa's Disastrous 2025 Season with Miami Dolphins a Blip or a Trend?

In March, the Atlanta Falcons ended their calamitous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins after just two years and $100 million. They were looking for another veteran in free agency to take his place in order to compete with and provide insurance for Michael Penix Jr.

They got a bailout of sorts when the Miami Dolphins decided a full rebuild was in order and cut ties with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and took on a record $100 million in dead money on their salary cap.

Because of offset language, where any money that Tagovailoa made in 2026 went back to the Dolphins, the Falcons were able to get the former All-Pro for just $1.2 million.

Tagovailoa was cut loose by Miami after the worst season in his six years as a professional. He threw a career-high 15 interceptions, and his 190 yards per game were the lowest he's had since his rookie season in 2020.

Quarterback play is a collective of several factors, including offensive line, weapons at the skill positions, play calling, and, of course, the quarterback himself.

ESPN's Benjamin Solak asked (and answered) the question if Tagovailoa's decline was a trend or if his 2025 season was a blip on the radar.

Was Tua's Success the Actual Blip?

Solak makes the point that Tagovailoa's success was more a product of the system he was in than talent.

"At its peak, (head coach Mike) McDaniel's offense was getting the ball out in under 2.5 seconds on 62% of Tagovailoa's throws (the league average is around 44%). McDaniel and Tagovailoa both did their jobs, but it's hard to keep that schematic edge so keen -- especially after Tyreek Hill got hurt. The offense fell off a cliff in 2025."

The Dolphins also moved on from Hill in the offseason and are taking on $28.3 million in dead money. They still had Jaylen Waddle on the roster (who was traded to Denver before the draft) and running back Devon Achane.

After that, the weapons available to Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were dreadful.

Waddle led the team with 910 yards, Achane came in second with just 488 yards, and their third leading receiver was tight end Greg Dulcich with 335.

Dulcich was a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2022 and was cut four games into the 2024 season. He was claimed by the New York Giants. He appeared in five games for New York but was not thrown a pass.

Is it any wonder the Dolphins' offense fell off a cliff when Greg Dulcich is the No. 3 option?

Elite Weapons in Atlanta

"The environment in Atlanta is strong: RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, and TE Kyle Pitts Sr. form a versatile trio of talented pass catchers. So, Tagovailoa has a legitimate chance to not just win the starting job but also play well enough to secure it for multiple seasons," Solak continued.

One contributing factor Solak didn't mention was the offensive line. The Falcons have a veteran group led by guard Chris Lindstrom. The Falcons return four starters from a unit that ranked 10th in run blocking and 16th in pass blocking, according to PFF. The Dolphins checked in at No. 27 and No. 29 in the same metrics, respectively.

It was an obvious hole on the team, recognized by Miami. They took former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Kaydn Proctor No. 12 overall, but that didn't help Tagovailoa or McDaniel last season.

The Verdict

Will Tagovailoa reach the same heights in Atlanta as he did at his peak in Miami? Probably not. Which is why Solak concluded Tagovailoa's decline is a trend, though not as drastic as it looked in 2025.

"For as dramatic a fall as Tagovailoa suffered statistically in 2025, he can rebound nicely in 2026. He'll never be the sort of player who escapes sacks or creates outside of structure; he'll also continue to throw some brutal interceptions. But he can be a sufficient point guard in a well-built offense," Solak concluded.

The Falcons don't need a quarterback to be the focus of the offense in order to succeed. ESPN's Bill Barnwell called Atlanta's offensive weapons the fourth-best in the NFL.

If the Falcons get even average quarterback play from some combination of Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., they stand a good chance of breaking their eight-year playoff drought.

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