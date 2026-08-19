What Atlanta Falcons Edge Room Looks Like after Signing Za'Darius Smith

The Atlanta Falcons' long-dormant pass rush got an infusion of talent and aggression last year that resulted in a franchise record 57 sacks. There was a critical blend of youth and experience that worked well for the team's edge rushers after spending two first-round picks on Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Walker, Pearce, Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, and Khalid Kareem all saw action at edge for the Falcons' record-setting defense.

None of them will be in uniform on September 13th when the Falcons open their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Owner Arthur Blank made a drastic overhaul of team management from the CEO through the coaching staff. New general manager Ian Cunningham has had to do similar work with the Falcons' edge room.

At first, his job seemed simple: find some veterans to round out a room that included 22-year-olds Walker and Pearce, the future of the defense. Then Pearce was arrested, and Walker tore his ACL in training camp.

Along the way, Cunningham has rebuilt an edge room that will look vastly different, not just in personnel, but in style as well. Each of the players who will suit up for Atlanta in 2026 to open the season is coming off a disappointing 2025 and has something to prove.

Let's take a look at how the Falcons will line up against the Steelers.

Samson Ebukam, 31, 6'3/245

Ebukam was signed as a free agent from the Indianapolis Colts after working through his repaired Achilles surgery in 2024. He was a productive depth piece early in his career for the 49ers before getting a big payday to join the Colts in 2023.

He rewarded the team with career highs in both tackles (57) and sacks (9.5). He never got started in 2024; an Achilles tendon injury robbed him of the entire season. He still wasn't 100% in 2025 and had just two sacks, starting just one game.

Ebukam has said he feels 100% again, two full years removed from injury. If he is, he'll be a bargain on his one-year, $2.8 million deal.

Azeez Ojulari, 26, 6'3/240

Ojulari's career got off to a promising start with the New York Giants. The 21-year-old rookie from the Georgia Bulldogs had 8.0 sacks in 2021. He started 13 games and played all 17. He hasn't played as many as 13 games in a season since.

He's battled injuries but still posted six sacks in 2024 for the Giants despite playing just 11 games. He elected free agency and was sidelined most of his 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing just three games and 67 snaps on defense.

He returns to Georgia hoping to play a full season again and prove his production can return along with his health. He's on a one-year, $1.4 million contract. Still young, a healthy season could net him a huge payday in free agency in 2027.

Bralen Trice, 25, 6'4/274

This is where the look of the edge room changes. With Walker, Pearce, Ebukam, and Ojulari scheduled to be the first four on the depth chart, none of them was listed over 245 pounds.

Trice was a third-round pick in 2024, but he missed each of his first two seasons with a knee injury. While he was out last week and didn't play against the Broncos, Trice has looked agile in training camp and brings an edge-setting size that the rest of the room appeared to be lacking.

If he can help improve the Falcons' run defense on early downs, he'll have role on this team for a long time.

Cameron Thomas, 26, 6'4/265

A 4-3 defensive end for most of his career, Thomas was brought in with the versatility to play edge as well. He played 17 games for the Cleveland Browns last season and had 28 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

He could see time in early downs as a run stopper and will make way for quicker pass rushers in later downs. Thomas began training camp working with the defensive linemen before making a necessary move to edge.

If some of Cunningham's other moves work out, he could be back with the linemen before too long. He's on a one-year, $3.1 million contract.

Cameron Sample, 26, 6'3/272

Another big edge: Sample went to Shiloh High School in Georgia before going to Tulane. He was originally a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. The Falcons selected cornerback Darren Hall three picks before Sample went to the Bengals that year.

Sample played in all but four games as a rotational piece for the Bengals in his first three years, but he missed all of 2024 with injury (this pattern sound familiar yet?). He made two starts last season and played in 14 games with 17 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Another edge setter against the run, Sample isn't going to replace Pearce in the pass rush, but he can be more effective on early downs than the group the Falcons had last season. He's on a $1.2 million non-guaranteed contract.

Za'Darius Smith, 33, 6'4/270

The Falcons signed Smith this week after the NFL ruled Pearce out for the first eight games of the season. Smith has both the size and pass rush chops to be a three-time Pro Bowler.

But he turns 34 in two weeks and was pulled out of retirement by the Falcons with a contract that could be worth up to $8 million this season. And yes, it's a one-year deal.

Verdict

The Falcons kept six edge rushers on the initial 53-man roster last year. These are the players who are likely to make the 53 if they keep six again. The transformation could change how defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich decides to attack opposing offenses.

The absence of Walker and Pearce robs the unit of speed and quickness, but the Falcons have added considerable mass in their replacements. It will be hard for the team to match the 57 sacks they had last year, but they could improve against the run on early downs.

The only thing we know for certain is that the Atlanta Falcons will have a whole new look against the Steelers in three weeks. With all the one-year deals, it could look entirely different in 12 months, too.

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