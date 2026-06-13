Falcons waiting 735 days for Bralen Trice’s return

It’s been a challenging first two years in the NFL for Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Bralen Trice.

And it has nothing to do with the 25-year-old having trouble catching on to the highest level of football, but simply staying healthy enough to get on the field.

“When the game has been taken away from you for so long, it’s like ‘Now, what? But he’s in a good space,” said Falcons’ outside linebackers coach John Timu during June 9’s organized team activities.

A two-time All-Pac 12 First Team performer at the University of Washington, Atlanta selected Trice in the third round, 74th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Trice was fresh off helping the Michael Penix Jr.-led Washington Huskies reach the program’s first national championship playoff game.

They ultimately fell to Michigan 34-13, ending their College Football Playoff run.

Trice led Washington with 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries before forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

But severe knee injuries have derailed the young career of the 6-foot-4, 274-pound edge rusher.

In his NFL debut, Trice tore his left ACL during the Falcons’ preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins in August 2024. Trice was sidelined for his entire rookie season .

A year later, while making headway for a comeback, Trice reaggravated that same knee during Atlanta’s training camp. He was placed on injured reserve and eventually ruled out for the season.

That means high-potential Trice has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

“Obviously, we want to get him healthy, make sure that he’s mentally into it from now all the way until when it actually matters,” Timu said. “I think he’s done a great job with his approach, mentally taking in the game one step at a time.”

Trice has since returned to the field at a limited capacity during the Falcons’ OTAs, wearing the No. 48.

He hopes this offseason ends differently.

No injuries and no reaggravations.

“Right now, he looks phenomenal,” Timu said of Trice’s progression through the offseason.

By the time Atlanta opens its preseason against the Denver Broncos at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 14, it will be 735 days since Trice last played a football game.

Timu aims to be a helping hand to Trice, as they have a history dating back to their time with the Washington Huskies. Timu was a graduate assistant during Trice’s freshman year in 2019.

"I know Bradley from UW. We were together when I was a GA, so I remember having him as a freshman," Timu said. "There's that connection, so we're tied together for since for a while. So that connection kind of helped his space,. Where he could be open and have that approach where, 'hey, I'm always accessible to you.'

"So, he's in a good space."

Listed at 274 pounds, Trice offers size on the edge that the Falcons lack. A good space for him this fall would be setting that edge against the run. It's been a long time coming.

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