What is the Ceiling and Floor for the Atlanta Falcons in 2026?

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of unknowns when it comes to the 2026 season. With an entirely new front office, mostly new coaching staff, and questions surrounding the quarterback position, there is a wide range of outcomes for the Falcons in the 2026 season.

With the 12th-hardest schedule based on Vegas-predicted win totals, the Falcons don’t exactly have it easy either. So what exactly is the ceiling and the floor for this team?

Ceiling: 10-7

The ceiling for the Falcons lies at 10-7 because of a tough schedule. There are a lot of tough games both at home and on the road. With that being said, 10-7 most likely finishes the Falcons at the top of the division, which would see them make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. This would certainly be a successful season for Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham in year one.

This best-case scenario would most likely be the result of one of two things. The first being the Falcons finding their future franchise quarterback. If Penix can bounce back from his injury last season and grow into a young star quarterback, it would certainly lead to success on the field and the Falcons reaching the heights of their potential.

Of course, Tua Tagovailoa could also rekindle his career in Atlanta in a new system. If Tagovailoa could return to his 2023 form and remain healthy for the season, that could also see the Falcons reach their ceiling.

The other thing that could happen is the rest of the team develops and mashes well with the new coaching staff and stays relatively healthy. With names like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Jessie Bates, and many more young players, the Falcons have a lot of talent outside the quarterback position. If these players stay healthy and play to their abilities, this could see the Falcons reach their ceiling, even without the greatest quarterback play.

The path to this ceiling is not easy. The NFC South has improved from the past couple of seasons, and this ceiling would likely mean the Falcons swept one of their conference foes and split the other two series.

They would also have to steal a few games from teams who might be viewed as objectively better than them while avoiding dropping games to teams like the Browns and Steelers, who are two of the weaker teams on the schedule.

It will not be easy, but that is why this is a ceiling. If the Falcons reached this mark, it would be the best possible scenario for the season, and fans could look forward to the future.

Floor: 4-13

The Floor for this Falcons team is pretty low because of two major factors: the quarterback and new players failing to adequately replace productive veterans lost to free agency. Linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive tackle David Onyemata, nickel Dee Alford, edge Arnold Ebiketie, and running back Tyler Allgeier all received significant raises to leave the team.

If both of these issues end up biting the team in the butt and not working out at all, 4-13 is definitely on the board.

If Penix and Tagovailoa both fail to reignite, or in Penix's case, ignite, their careers and instead struggle with both injuries and consistency, it will really hurt the team's chances of winning games this season. It would likely mean that the team would start multiple quarterbacks again, and that lack of consistency at the most important position in the game can really hurt a team.

If that happens, as well as some of the other players on the team dealing with injuries, the Falcons could be in serious trouble. General manager Ian Cunningham didn't try to replace his key free agents with a similar player, instead, he went for multiple players to improve the depth. But that doesn't guarantee improvement at a place like linebacker.

They also lack depth in key areas like offensive line and wide receiver. An injury or two in those areas could derail the season quickly.

Funny enough, despite being the floor for the team, finishing 4-13 is not necessarily the worst-case scenario for the Falcons. It would likely mean a top-five draft selection in a draft class that is full of promising quarterback prospects.

If finishing 4-13 in 2026 meant that the Falcons would find their franchise quarterback in the next draft, I think a lot of Falcons fans would take that in a heartbeat.

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10-7 and 4-13 are just the ceiling and floor for this Falcons team. In reality, they will likely finish somewhere in between these two predictions, which might be the worst case for a team like the Falcons, who have been stuck in purgatory with seven or eight wins for five consecutive seasons.

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