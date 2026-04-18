Who Is On the Falcons Wish List for the Second Round of the NFL Draft?

The countdown to the NFL Draft is under a week, and the Atlanta Falcons are holding fast with their five draft picks. Without a first-round pick in this class, they will be tasked with finding as much value as they can on the second day. Missing on those picks could render disastrous results for Ian Cunningham and his first draft as Falcons general manager.

While they will miss out on the premier talent this class has to offer, Atlanta’s second- and third-round picks come at 48 and 79, so there should be plenty of value for them to choose from. With that in mind, Falcons OnSI took a look at some of our favorite players who we would like to see hear their names called on draft day by the Falcons.

Second Round – Pick No. 48

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Cornerback is not as immediate a need as some other positions, but the Falcons have been doing a lot of work on cornerbacks during this cycle. One of the best on the board is Chris Johnson. The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and All-American is a sticky coverage player who can play in several schemes. He allowed completions on just 41.9% of his throws, defended 13 passes, and picked off four more. From day one, Johnson would compete with Mike Hughes for a starting job, with the possibility of locking down the position for the next several seasons. Even if he doesn’t win the job this summer, Johnson has an outstanding special teams track record that will make him an asset right away.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Similar to Johnson, Brandon Cisse from South Carolina would provide instant competition for Mike Hughes. Cisse is still young (20), and he is a scheme-versatile athlete who can do just about anything. He is an explosive athlete who can play with depth or turn and run. There is still some room for development before he becomes a reliable starting cornerback, but he has all the tools. Until then, he will feature elite upside on special teams.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks would be a first-round pick if it were not for a foot injury that seemingly won’t go away. He is a beast in the interior (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) who can play all over the line of scrimmage. That foot injury will be something to monitor, because it limited him to just three games last season before flaring up again ahead of the NFL Combine.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

One of the popular names for the Falcons is Christen Miller. Like the players before him on this list, the big defender from Georgia might slip out of the Falcons’ reach at 48, but would be an outstanding addition to this defense. He has the traits of a player who can develop into a strong interior pass rusher, but will provide a high floor with his run-stopping ability.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Another high-floor run-stopper is Lee Hunter, but he does not flash the same pass-rushing upside and scheme versatility as the other two players on this list. He would still satisfy an immediate need for the Falcons, and would be a strong addition to the interior if he is still on the board.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Wide receiver was a major need for the Falcons this offseason, and they have already added a pair of depth pieces to elevate the floor of that room. Should Chris Bell be on the board, he would be a major upgrade for that position. He is coming off an ACL injury that might cost him parts of the 2026 season, which is why he could drop to 48, but he would be a long-term solution for the Falcons opposite Drake London. He has great physicality and explosiveness to pair with solid production in college.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The guy who does everything well is Germie Bernard. What he lacks in a ceiling, he makes up for with a high floor. Bernard projects as a solid contributor for an NFL roster who will play meaningful snaps for a long time.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

If the Falcons choose to go best player with this pick, they would be hard-pressed to find a better option than Jake Golday. With outstanding size (6-foot-5, 239 pounds) and athleticism, the linebacker would be an instant contributor on the second level of the Falcons’ defense. Alongside Divine Deablo, Jeff Ulbrich would have a fearsome duo.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

This pick would only make sense for the Falcons if they end up trading Kyle Pitts on or before draft day. If they did, Eli Stowers would be a very interesting prospect for the Falcons to consider. He is a fluid athlete and intelligent player who would be a receiving mismatch at the NFL level, but for a fraction of the cost.

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