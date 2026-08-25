Why Jack Strand Isn’t Worried About Falcons’ Looming 53-Man Roster Decision

Since joining the team in April, quarterback Jack Strand has been “growing more comfortable” in the Atlanta Falcons’ offense.

That was evident when he set the NFL ablaze last Saturday, Aug. 22, during his NFL preseason Week 2 performance.

In Atlanta’s 34-6 road win over the Indianapolis Colts, Strand went 12-for-17 for 212 yards and tossed a touchdown pass. He added nine carries for 22 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder did so after getting limited snaps during the week of Falcons-Colts joint practices.

Strand’s showing has onlookers and Atlanta fans rooting for the undrafted rookie out of Minnesota State-Moorhead to make the Falcons’ 53-man roster as final cut day approaches on Sunday, Aug. 30. He’s even starting to be on the nickname basis, with “Strandlanta” and “The Last Strand” catching on.

“It’s really cool to see the support kind of come from outside the walls, back at home,” Strand told reporters after training camp practice on Monday. “Obviously, I try not to lead with that too much. What’s most important is what we do inside the walls of our building.”

He’ll have one more chance to compete on Friday, Aug. 28, on the road against the Miami Dolphins for Atlanta’s preseason finale. Then his future in Atlanta will be decided two days later.

“I’m not really focused on that,” Strand said. “I just want to be where I’m at now. I want to be where my feet are, and I’ve got to keep continuing to get better every day.”

Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr., recently cleared from his partially torn left ACL, and Tua Tagovailoa are basically locks to make the 53-man roster as they compete for the starting job. Strand and veteran backup Cooper Rush are the other quarterbacks on the roster. Atlanta will likely retain three quarterbacks for its in-season roster.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Strand will continue to work with the “twos and threes” in training camp, adding that he’s “excited” about the 22-year-old’s development and room for growth.

“I think with all of our guys, everyone prepares to be the starter. I don’t care what position you play,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, we work with our young guys, Jack included, through a process to make sure they’re getting the proper things down. He’s doing everything we’re asking him to do. He’s got to focus on the day-to-day.”

Strand entered training camp expecting to learn behind Penix and Tagovailoa. So, his expectations are not necessarily tempered.

“No, definitely not,” Strand answered when asked if his expectations had changed. “I just want to be the best football player I can be, help the team out in every way possible.”

Strand may not admit it, but it’s possible the Falcons need him more than he needs them, especially with the franchise’s quarterback instability over the years. He has good game tape, and if he’s cut after his preseason brilliance, another NFL team will likely claim him off waivers before Atlanta can sign him to the practice squad.

Falcons (1-1) end the NFL preseason against the Dolphins (0-2) at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta and CBS Miami.

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