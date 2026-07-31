Inside Jack Strand’s Sudden Rise in Falcons’ QB Race

The odds were not in favor of Jack Strand leading the Atlanta Falcons offense at training camp’s start when he joined the team this April.

Fast forward three months, and the undrafted rookie quarterback’s feet are to the fire, taking most of the first-team snaps after a sudden reshuffling at the position.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise for him. I think it’s really, really good for him,” Wide receiver London told reporters after Atlanta’s second day of training camp practice on Thursday, July 30.

“We’re going to bear with him and keep on trying to grow with him because we’re all trying to make plays and do the right thing, such as him.”

In an unexpected twist of events, the Falcons’ starting quarterback contenders, Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, are both battling injuries of their own, both announced at the beginning of training camp on Wednesday, July 29.

Penix needs four more weeks for his torn left ACL to be cleared for 11-on-11 activities. He’s limited to 7-on-7 drills. Tagovailoa is suffering from a back injury “flare-up,” missing the opening day of training camp on Wednesday, but returned Thursday for individual drills.

In response, Atlanta signed 10-year NFL veteran backup quarterback Cooper Rush on Wednesday and tasked Stand with starter reps through the first two days of training camp.

“He’s done good, man. Obviously, in a position where I don’t think he was expecting that coming in,” said Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews. “Everything’s been smooth in the huddle. I think he’s doing a solid job.”

Strand said he was told of his training camp starter status on the eve of training camp on Wednesday, July 28, in a position meeting with quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

“I’m just coming into training camp, just trying to take it day by day and keep attacking every day, getting better every day, whether I’m getting a bunch of reps or not getting as many,” the 22-year-old rookie explained. “Treat those reps as they’re game reps.”

Strand signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent after not being picked in the 2026 NFL Draft. In college, he was an All-American at NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead, where he won two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2023 and 2025.

The strong-armed quarterback stands at an imposing 6-foot-5 and weighs 240 pounds.

“That dude’s a tank, bro. He’s huge, man,” London said. “He’s a big person, but a quiet guy. He’s about his business. And it’s dope to see him out there trying to grasp everything and play ball at the end of the day. And he’s doing a great job.”

Strand is currently making headway in learning and reciting complex NFL playcalls and acclimating to the Falcons’ offensive terminology.

He undoubtedly has the largest role among his Falcons rookie class.

“I couldn’t imagine being in his spot right now. I really couldn’t,” said linebacker Kendal Daniels, Atlanta’s fourth-round 2026 NFL Draft selection. “He’s handling it a lot better than I would, playing quarterback.”

If Strand turns heads at training camp while Penix and Tagovailoa nurse injuries, it could make the perceived two-man quarterback race interesting.

But right now, the Bloomer, Wisconsin, native says the goal is to “be where your feet are.”

“I wouldn’t say my expectations have changed,” Strand said. “When I came in, my goal [was] to help this team win a Super Bowl. Whatever role that I have, whatever opportunity I’m given to help that happen, I’m just going to attack it as much as I can because that’s the goal of everything in this building – to win a championship.”

As training camp continues, Strand, wearing No. 18 for Atlanta, will have a chance to showcase his development as an NFL quarterback when the Falcons host the Denver Broncos for their opening preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in two weeks, Aug. 14.

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