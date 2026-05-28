Tua Tagovailoa Compares Falcons Rookie Zachariah Branch to Former Dolphins Star

The Atlanta Falcons have built a pretty strong collection of talent on offense. But one question the team has entering 2026 is who will contribute as a secondary receiver option behind Drake London.

The obvious choices are veterans Olamide Zaccheaus or Jahan Dotson. But third-round rookie Zachariah Branch is the dark horse choice.

Branch's best attribute is his speed. He ran the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in 4.35 seconds.

On Wednesday, one reporter asked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa if Branch reminds him of former veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The former speedy All-Pro led the NFL in receiving yards with Tagovailoa as his quarterback in 2023.

In his answer, Tagovailoa declined to significantly link Branch to Hill. But the signal-caller offered another comparison.

"[Branch's] fast. Dude can play very shift. Kind of reminds me of [Jaylen] Waddle," said Tagovailoa. "I mean, he has the same number.

"Great kid. Got to know him for the short amount of time that I've met him, but he's a great kid. Got a good head on his shoulders. He asks a lot of questions. I think that's something very good that you like to see in your rookies."

Waddle posted three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his first three NFL campaigns with Tagovailoa as his quarterback with the Miami Dolphins. In 2022, Waddle led the league with an 18.1 yards per reception average.

Tua Tagovailoa Offers Jaylen Waddle Comparison for Falcons' Zachariah Branch

Admittedly, it would have been an even bigger deal if Tagovailoa confirmed the Branch-Hill comparisons. Hill is a five-time first-team All-Pro.

But Waddle isn't a slouch. The Denver Broncos acquired him this offseason in a trade package that included a first-round pick.

What could excite Falcons fans the most about the Branch-Waddle comparison is how quickly Waddle emerged as a starter. In his rookie season, Waddle had 104 catches for 1,015 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The Falcons offense would reach another level with production close to that to support London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.

Miami, though, selected Waddle at No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft. Branch was a later Day 2 pick in part because of the slower development he is likely to have.

But even if it doesn't come immediately, the hope is Branch's speed will turn him into a playmaker in Atlanta's offense. During the 2026 draft process, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein argued Branch will "eventually be a plus starter."

"Slot receiver who can turn routine touches into explosive gains," wrote Zierlein. "Georgia prioritized quick touches at or behind the line of scrimmage to take advantage of Branch’s ability to slip tackles and add yards after catch.

"Branch is strong for his size and very tough. He could be pigeon-holed into a 'manufactured touch' role, but he’s capable of more. He should help move the sticks and return punts before eventually settling in as a starting slot."

Tagovailoa added to that hope Wednesday.